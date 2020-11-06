Who is Aly Goni, Kashmiri Actor Who Joined Bigg Boss 14 on Wild Card to Help His 'Best Friend'?

A Kashmiri actor who has just entered Bigg Boss house in Season 14 of the hit reality show has been causing excitement among fans.

Actor Aly Goni has recently joined the Bigg Boss cast as a 'wild card contestant'. According to reports, the 29-year-old actor will by joining the house to rescue his friend and former reality television co-star Jasmine Bhasin.

Who is Aly Goni?

Aly Goni is a 29-year-old actor and model from Kashmir who first became popular among viewers after his appeared as a contensatnt on the MTV reality show Splitsvilla's season 5 in 2012. He has since been seen in several reality TV shows and several Hindi language serials such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatyein on Star Plus where he played the character of Romi Bhalla, or the protagonist in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan.

Reality TV star

After acting in serials, Goni made a comeback to reality television with the comedy reality show 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' on Colors. In 2019, he took part in two hit shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He emerged as a finalist in both the shows was hugely popular with fans.

Who is Jasmine Bhasin?

Television actor and model Jasmine Bhasin is best known for her role as Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Zee TV's Tashan-e-Ishq, and Teni Bhanushali in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak. She and Goni were both part of Kathron Ke Khiladi 9.

Why did Goni join Bigg Boss?

According to reports, Goni is said to have stated that he is joining the Bigg Boss house because he could not see his "best friend" Jasmine in tears. In a recent interview, Goni said that Jasmine is very strong and even though he is going inside as a contestant, he want her to win the show. If during the finale, she is standing next to him, he would want her hand to be raised and announced as winner.