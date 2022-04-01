BuzzFix: Who is Darla and Why is She the Girl Everyone Loves the Most?

If you’ve been on the Internet for the past few weeks, you must have come across a pretty popular soundtrack on Instagram Reels. The background song to popular reels used by most content creators since August features two voices of kids. The lyrics of the track which start with a boy enunciating the sentence, ‘So let me raise a toast to, the girl I love most, in the whoooole world,’ followed by a girl saying, ‘Please don’t say my name. Please don’t say my name,’ followed by the boy saying, ‘Darla,’ and the girl saying, ‘Ohh.’

But who is Darla and why is she the subject for the Instagram Reel track?

Origin:

The track used on Instagram is actually dialogue from a movie, mixed with music from another trending reel song, used as a whole to be part of the trend. The song originated on TikTok is played with the background music to say, “let me raise a toast to the girl I love most in the whole world. Please don’t say my name. Please don’t say my name Darla, Ohh," in one sentence. The title of the song on Instagram is ‘self love is cute ❤️‍’

First used:

On Instagram, News18 found the first use of the song by content creator @iamjuliahuynh, who posted it on the platform for the first time. The track was used it to talk to herself in third person in the reel, and via text captions replaced ‘Darla’ with Julia. After the ‘Ohh’ part of the song, she put a montage of photos of herself, as a show of self-love. Her caption for the post read, “it’s always “i love you”, not “i love me”. let’s change that."

Her reel currently has over 5.4 million views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by julia (@iamjuliahuynh)

How it trended:

Since being posted, the 14-second audio clip has been used as the background for 14,8K reels. Taking Julia’s cue, several people have posted the self-love trend, replacing ‘Darla’ with their own name on the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Vinzanekar (@pinkerbelle_x)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deval Pandya (@devalpandyaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachie (@rachiesharmaa)

The background:

The common factor for all the self-love reels was ‘Darla,’ and someone saying they loved her the most. So who is Darla? The audio used for the clip is actually from a 1994 movie called ‘The Little Rascals.’ The person speaking at first, saying ‘Let me raise a toast,’ is Alfalfa played by Bug Hall. The person responding, and is ‘Darla’ is played by Brittany Ashton Holmes. The line comes from the part of the movie where Alfalfa sings a song in the talent show to try to win Darla back, but has his performance ruined by Waldo who puts soap in his glass of water (the one he raises as a toast) which causes him to blow bubbles. Darla in the movie is not impressed - she even says ‘I hate you Alfalfa’ and storms off from the show.

The clip from The Little Rascals called Bubble Trouble Scene (9/10) was posted on YouTube by Fandango Movieclips and currently has close to 7 lakh views as it features the iconic lines which have become part of the reel. Both the actors’ Bug Hall and Brittany Ashton Holmes who are the voices of the viral audio, have not commented on it. While Brittany Ashton Holmes dropped out of spotlight soon after the movie, Bug Hall who is active on social media has not made any mention of it. His Instagram profile reads “Self canceled rascal."

Why the audio got so popular:

While ‘Darla’ was a non-existent person to most people who used the clip, she became synonymous with ‘the person they loved the most.’ The faceless Darla signified the person’s love for a particular object, often with self-love and self-care and hence resonated with people who felt that Instagram, a platform where there is so much negativity while making content, the only person who’s got their backs is themselves. ‘Darla’ became a way to express self-love, and as proof of how strong it is, the trend is still going strong even after seven weeks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.