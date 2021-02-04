Who is Devika? Meet Karnataka’s First Transgender Woman to be Elected Head of Gram Panchayat

A transgender woman from Karnataka has scripted history by becoming the first from the state to be appointed as the head of a gram panchayat.

According to reports, Devika, a member of the scheduled caste, has been elected the head of a gram panchayat (GP) from a district in Mysusuru in what is a first for LGBTQIA in the state. The JD-(U) supported candidate won the Saligrama panchayat seat from Ward no 7 K R Nagar taluk of Mysuru district. The ward is reserved for SC women.

Who is Devika, the first transgender woman to become GP President?

Devika, 46, was born in Chunchanakatte and moved to Saligrama in search of work four years ago. She made a living collecting money from shops and other establishments. Having lost her parents two decades ago, Devika did not have any plans for becoming the President but that it just happened.

Devika became the unanimous winner of the local body elections that were held on Wednesday after her sole opponent, Lakshmi Somashekar, dropped out of the race. Devika has been elected as President while Sudha Revanna has been elected as the Vice President, Deccan Herald reported.

Devika, who had won ward 7 in December with as many as 110 votes, beating her opponent Yashoda by 110 votes.

Speaking to Times of India, the new GP President said, "My priorities are providing quality education and healthcare for locals. I want to improve the local infrastructure through funds available in the GP".

The 46-year-old also said that the credit for her victory was due to hard work put in by the local transgender community. But locals lauded Devika's own efforts toward developmental activities in the course of the election.

Not the only one

Devika is not the only one transgender woman making waves in local elections this year. Sudha, a 35-year-old transgender person, won the Gram Panchayat Elections from Rajapura village in Kallahalli GP in Hospet Taluk, Bellary. Mamatha from Chennapatna also won the Panchayat polls from Kudluru GP.

Transgender community in Karnataka

Karnataka has a population of 70,000 transgender persons, according to a report in The Indian Express in 2019. This is not the first time that members of the community have grabbed headlines for breaking records. In December, India's first children's homes for transgender kids were proposed in Bengaluru. The two facilities will be run by the government and can accommodate 50 children each. Karnataka is also home to Trinetra, the state's first trans woman doctor whose story of resilience and courage has inspired many in the trans community. Devika's victory is a step in the right direction following years of grievances and demands by the LGBTQIA community, many of whom still do not have the right to vote. In 2017, the Karnataka state government adopted the Karnataka State Policy on Transgenders, 2017, a policy that activists felt was a step in the right direction. And yet, not a single transgender candidate was able to contest the May 2018 Assembly elections in Karnataka.