Who is Disha Ravi? All You Need to Know about Climate Activist Arrested in Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case

On Saturday, the cyber unit of Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from her home in Bengaluru. The activist has been put in five-day remand custody in connection to the farmer 'toolkit' case that Delhi Police had been probing since it was tweeted by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg earlier in February.

Who is Disha Ravi?

A 2018 graduate from Mount Carmel College in 2018, 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi started the Fridays for Future India Campaign in India in 2019. Inspired by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg's 'School Strike for Climate' movement, the campaign now operates as a collective of about 150 activists from across the country. Some 20-30 of them including the founder stay in Bengaluru.

Why was she arrested?

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly sharing with Swedish teen campaigner the "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws. The police claimed Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and a "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination. Police also claimed she worked with 'pro-Khalistani' group Poetic Justice Foundation for allegedly spreading "disaffection against the Indian State"

How is Greta Thunberg involved?

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg landed up in controversy in India over one of her tweets after she shared a Google doc with a "toolkit" that claimed to document the ongoing farmer protests against agri reforms. The 18-year-old Climate Change activist soon deleted her tweet, only to share an updated version of the toolkit later. Screenshots of her post went viral, accusing her of “international conspiracy”. Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered an FIR against those involved in creating the toolkit.