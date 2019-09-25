Who is Elvis Presley, Indians Ask Google After Trump Compares PM Modi to Music Icon
After Donald Trump compared PM Modi to Elvis Presley, many Indians started Googling who he was.
After Donald Trump compared PM Modi to Elvis Presley, many Indians started Googling who he was.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the legendary American musician Elvis Presely. At their second meeting during PM Modi's visit to the United States, the two met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where they spoke about 'Howdy, Modi' and the enormous success that the event was.
On Sunday, PM Modi addressed the biggest group of Indian Americans in Houston, Texas; Trump, too, graced the event and spoke highly of his "friend".
At the meeting on Tuesday, Trump said that the crowd went "crazy" on Modi and that he was no less a rock star than Elvis Presley. In other words, the crowd giving Modi a warm welcome was equivalent to the loud applause and cheering that followed when Presley came on stage.
"Those people went crazy," Trump said. He added, "That was like Elvis. That was like, he's like an American version of Elvis."
#WATCH New York: US President Donald Trump says, "...The Prime Minister (PM Modi) will take care of it" when asked 'how do you see the statement coming from Pakistani PM admitting that the Pakistani ISI trained Al Qaeda?' pic.twitter.com/xex80Hg5aH
— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019
Soon after this comment, a lot of Indians began Googling "Who was Elvis Presley?" In fact, Google trends show that this has been one of the top related queries since yesterday.
For the unaware, Elvis Presley can easily be described as the musician who put rock 'n' roll on the map. Born in 1935, Elvis had already made a name for himself as a musician and on the silver screen by the mid 50s. He was also one of the first people to have earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, albeit posthumously. In 1977, the world lost one of it's most popular music icons to a heart attack, which is assumed to have been connected to his drug addiction.
Here are a few of his most popular songs:
Here's one of him performing live on stage:
