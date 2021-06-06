Who is Hezbollah Magomedov? All You Need to Know about the 'Little Kid' Ruling Internet from Russia

If you’re an avid social media user, you might have come across numerous videos featuring a ‘little kid’, who is taking the internet by storm. Identified as Hasbulla Magomedov, he is virtually everywhere, on almost each social media platforms, where his hilarious content has gained prominence recently. At first, his appearance might leave you with several questions as he looks like a 5-year-old but his face appears mature. If you’re also wondering who exactly this little guy is, here is everything you need to know about the pioneering media star.

The 18-year-old Hasbulla is a blogger hailing from Makhachkala, Russia, and suffers from a genetic disorder that gives him a childlike appearance with stunted height and a high voice. The Sun reports that he suffers from GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency), also known as dwarfism. However, it is yet to be officially confirmed. GHD occurs when the pituitary gland doesn’t produce enough somatotropin, the growth hormone.

As per Sportskeeda, he is about 1meter tall or 3 feet and 3.37 inches in height, to be precise and weighs around 16 kilos.

Hailing from the same place as UFC star and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he is often referred to as ‘Mini Khabib’. This is also because of his resemblance to the Russian promoter, which eventually led to a friendship between the two. Hasbulla has been making funny content since 2020 but gained popularity on TikTok when he posted hilarious videos of himself pretending to fight children.

Now, he is regarded as a cult figure in the MMA social media universe along with Abdu Rozik, a 17-year-old singer from Tajikistan. The teenager suffers another disorder, Rickets. On May 15, Hasbulla’s Instagram handles made an announcement regarding a fight between him and Rozik and the excited fans cheered in anticipation while choosing sides in the comments.

Later on, a press conference video was released showing the two social media stars exchanging heated words. As their fame grew, an MMA fight is reported to have been organized between them by Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev, but no video has surfaced online to prove it.

However, it attracted sharp criticism from Uliana Podpalnaya, the head of the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association, who described the fight as “unethical and wrong.”

