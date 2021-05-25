A man who sold two pizzas for Bitcoin now worth more than USD 365 million has admitted he blew his eye-watering earnings. In May 2010, then a 19-year-old California student, Jeremy Sturdivant noticed a bizarre request on a cryptocurrency internet forum. The post said he could receive 10,000 bitcoins, reportedly valued at approximately USD 41 at that time, in exchange for the delivery of two large pizzas to a resident in Florida.

Sturdivant was just 19 when he struck a deal that could have made him a multi-millionaire today. Instead, unaware of how big the cryptocurrency would become, he used it up to cover expenses on a business trip. It is now famously known as “Bitcoin Pizza Day“, and the recent Saturday celebrated its 11th anniversary of the now-famous transaction.

On May 22, 2010, Sturdivant filled the order, sending him two large pizzas from Papa John’s, making the transaction the first physical purchase made with Bitcoin in history. Sturdivant replied to a message on the Bitcointalk chat forum in 2010 from a hungry Bitcoin pioneer Laszlo Hanyecz. His message read, “I’ll pay 10,000 Bitcoins for a couple of pizzas.” The message continues,"I like things like onions, peppers, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, just standard stuff no weird fish topping or anything like that."

Hanyecz added that, “If you’re interested, please let me know and we can work out a deal." Sturdivant followed through on Hanyecz’s appeal in return for 10,000 Bitcoin and the rest is history.

Despite losing out, the now-30-year-old said he is “proud to have played a part” in the “global phenomenon,he added.

Both men have their own explanations, as Sturdivant told the Telegraph three years ago, “If I had treated it as an investment, I might have held on a bit longer.” But he instead used it to “cover expenses" while travelling the US with his girlfriend.Whereas, Hanyecz had previously told Bitcoin Magazine that he does not regret his craving-induced purchase. “I wanted to do the pizza thing because to me, it was free pizza.” And he is happy it was a “contributing factor to an open-source project.”

