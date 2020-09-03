Keanu Reeves Is 'John Wick'? PM Modi Website's Twitter Hacker is Based on Fictional Character

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a Twitter account belonging to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

The account which has over 2.5 million followers is the official Twitter handle for Modi’s personal website as well as the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Twitter in a statement to Reuters confirmed the activity with Modi’s website account and has taken steps to secure it.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Modi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the account @narendramodi_in.

The tweets, which have since been taken down, asked the followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

Several screenshots of the tweets, went viral and one thing stood out: The hacker identified himself as 'John Wick.'

PM Modi's Twitter account hacked. 🙄😕 Bitcoin? John Wick? Paytm Mall?screenshots source: twitter pic.twitter.com/gj4E2Oai5z — Irfan (@simplyirfan) September 2, 2020

PM Narendra Modi's personal website's twitter account @narendramodi_in has been hacked by a hacker claiming to be John Wick hckindia@tutanota.com4 tweets have been tweeted by the hacker asking to donate to PM Relief fund via crypto currency!#Hacked pic.twitter.com/zRVmPdh2d1 — Tech Takneek (@TechTakneek) September 3, 2020

While 'John Wick' the hacker is an alias like 'Elliot Alderson,' here's who the fictional character 'John Wick' actually is.

'John Wick' who is a fictional character played by Keanu Reeves in a Hollywood movie of the same name, follows the story of an ex-hit-man comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters that killed his dog and took everything from him.

Part of a three series franchise, it began with the release of John Wick in 2014 followed by two sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on in 2019.

Further into the franchise we learn more details about the titular character, and how Wick was an orphan taken in by the Tarasov Russian Mafia and raised as an assassin. His ruthlessness earned him the nickname Baba Yaga or Boogeyman. At the beginning of the first film, Wick has been inactive for five years, having retired from the Tarasov Russian Mafia.

In the third film, we even get to know his real name -- Jardani Jovonovich. We even see a glimpse of Wick's back tattoo which reads "Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat" in Latin. This phrase, translated to say "Fortune Favors the Bold," is a motto of the Marine Corps.

The details on John Wick's backstory ultimately leave fans with much more knowledge about Baba Yaga and his journey to the character we see on screen by the end of the third film.

While many hackers have taken up the name 'Elliot Alderson' from Mr.Robot, played by Rami Malek who plays a hacker, John Wick isn't shown as a cyber-security expert or a hacker in any of the movies.

As a strange co-incidence, the character who plays 'John Wick', Keanu Reeves, has his birthday today (2nd September).

Happy Birthday to Mr. Wick himself, Keanu Reeves. pic.twitter.com/I9iSPmyyeb — John Wick (@JohnWickMovie) September 2, 2020

PM Modi's Twitter hack incident comes days after many Twitter accounts of eminent personalities were hacked in July.

Unidentified hackers had broken into the Twitter accounts of technology giants, politicians, celebrities and major firms in what had been an apparent Bitcoin scam.