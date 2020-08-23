Who is 'Kokilaben' and Why is Her Rap Going Viral Years After the End of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'?

Over the weekend, Kokilaben went viral on social media recently, nearly three years after the end of popular Hindi serial 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' on Star Plus.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, Kokilaben can be seen rapping in in an auto-tuned video that is being widely shared by the viewers and netizens in India.

But who is Kokilaben and why is she going viral? Let's take a step down memory lane.

Who is Kokilaben?

Kokila Modi aka Kokila Ben is a fictional character from the hot Hindi series "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" that released in 2010 on Star Plus. The serial was based on the life of a Gujarati joint family. The daily drama lasted for a span of seven years and it last aired on in 2010. Kokilaben plays the strict and finicky mother-in-law of the male lead Aham who chooses the perfect wife, the eponymous Gopu bahu, the good wife who was always under duress.

Why is Kokilaben trending?

Last week, a music producer called Yashraj Mukhate, a singer-producer from Aurangabad recently converted a small scene from the show featuring Kokilaben and converted it into a hilarious music video. In an interesting twist to a conversation between Kokilaben Modi, her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu and her sister-in-law Rashi. He changed the intense conversation, where Kokilaben alleges Rashi of a conspiracy and scolds Gopi Bahu, into a rap. He auto-tuned the dialogues of the scene, in which Kokila is inquiring who ate the food from the kitchen. The hilariously edited video cuts from Kokilaben's face as she says "Toh Kaun Tha" (Then who was it?).

What is the Kokilaben rap?

The Kokilaben rap was shared on Mukhate's Instagram page. Mukhate, whose bio says he’s an engineer by education and a music producer by profession, shared the rap on his timeline with the caption, “First World Problems. Made Kokila Ben sing this time. I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot.” The video has 2.8 million views.

What was Saath Nibhana Saathiya?

Saath Nibhana Saathiya was a virally popular Hindiu serial that tracked the life of a Gujarati joint family that laid stress on family values and 'sanskaar'. The drama serial focused on Gopi Bahu, who was a simpleton married to city boy in a high-profile and rich family. She slowly becomes a more empowered, strong and independent woman after her wedding by Kokila ben, who is shown as a champion of Gopi and simple values as well as a twisted form of feminism. While the show started with lukewarm audiences, it ended on a high with a viewership of 5.7 TVR in November 2010, becoming one of the highest rates Hindi GECs of its time.