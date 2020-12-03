Who is Maju Varghese, the Kerala-origin Lawyer Joe Biden Picked for Inauguration Committee?

US President-Elect Joe Biden is known for his diverse team behind him: An Indian-African origin first mate, an all female media team, and now, an Indian-American Maju Varghese in the four-member Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have named Indian-American Maju Varghese in the four-member Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC), which will organise the activities surrounding their swearing-in on January 20.

The team includes Tony Allen as the Chief Executive Officer, Maju Varghese as the Executive Director, Erin Wilson as the Deputy Executive Director and Yvanna Cancela as its Deputy Executive Director.

"It is an honour to help lead the team that will plan the inaugural activities for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris while keeping their commitment to protecting the health and safety of Americans and demonstrating the strength and resilience of our nation," Varghese said in a statement.

Humbled and proud to serve on @BidenInaugural It won't be easy but being able to help plan the swearing in of an American President, when your parents grew up on the other side of the world, is an honor. Hope to do @JoeBiden, this team, my family and this country proud.🇺🇸 https://t.co/T5fd7DVUTK — Maju Varghese (@moojv77) December 1, 2020

A lawyer by profession, Varghese is the son of immigrant parents from Thiruvalla in Kerala.

During Biden and Harri's election campaign, he worked logistics for the nationwide event to elect them, and mobilized tens of thousands of staff volunteers - even when it shifted to remote working because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Varghese had shared his origin story and his parent's immigration story on Twitter earlier, in 2019: His mother was a nurse from India who clocked in long hours at work. His dad drove a cab in New York City, and had a second job working as a hospital security guard.

Family, faith, hope and kindness. These two heroes provided a daily lesson. I can’t thank my parents enough for everything. We found this photo from around 1984, about a decade into their American journey. Miss my Dad but that hope....it never dies. pic.twitter.com/lUFjC3Zj5l — Maju Varghese (@moojv77) December 16, 2019

I lost my Dad 6 years ago. In the years since, like @JoeBiden mentioned, I ask myself if I make him proud. This hero and my Mom gave me a shot at an amazing life and a chance to chase every dream. Like the VP said tonight, “hope never dies”. It never does. Thanks, Boss. pic.twitter.com/KivuppVDJc — Maju Varghese (@moojv77) November 12, 2019

Varghese previously served in the Barack Obama administration in various roles, including as the Assistant to the President for Management and Administration and Deputy Director of Advance. He shared a moment on Twitter from when his mother met Obama.

Mom,a nurse from India,logging long hours. Dad drove a cab in NYC, later worked long hours as a hospital security guard.Although we lost Dad to illness before this, our Mom got to cross the threshold to the Oval Office to meet the Boss, @BarackObama in 2017.Eternally grateful 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5t0qwhrQHS — Maju Varghese (@moojv77) August 14, 2019

Varghese has also worked as the Chief Operating Officer at The Hub Project and as a Senior Advisor at the law firm Dentons. Varghese has a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from the University of Massachusetts, Amherts.

Varghese is the fifth Indian-American to be given important positions by the Biden transition team.