Who is Neasamani? Meet the Real Actor Who Played the Popular Contractor Onscreen

After all he is the man who recovered from this Traumatic head injury as well #Pray_For_Nesamani pic.twitter.com/mydcjhma49 — Ramkumar Ravi (@PettaRam) May 29, 2019

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have come across the terms "Neasamani" or "pray for Neasamani" on social media. On Wednesday, the hashtag quickly became one of the top trends on Twitter and Facebook.So, who is Contractor Neasamani?In Tamil pop culture, Neasamani is one of the most prominent and beloved characters from the 2011 film, Friends. The film featured a scene where the character, played by actor Vadivelu, gets hit on the head by a hammer and is injured.From memes to even fake pamphlets from hospitals, naive netizens were left wondering about who Neasamani is. More importantly, they wanted to know if he was a merely a character from a movie or if he was a real person. Naturally, #Pray_for_Neasamani soon began trending.For the uninitiated, Vadivelu is a Tamil actor, singer and comedian who's been around since the 90s. He is also known for his excellent comic timing and his quick comebacks and witty dialogues.The actor is known for his roles in Chandramukhi, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Thavasi, Kaalam Maari Pochu and many others.In fact, Vadivelu's contribution to Tamil cinema has earned him the nick name Vaigai Puyal, which is an ode to his hometown, Madurai.With his unique accent and comic body language, Vadivelu has managed to make his way into the hearts of people. The king of slapstick comedy, Vadivelu is also known for his one-liners. Check out some of his famous comedy scenes here:Vadivelu, who is on Twitter, must have been stunned to see the social media platform flooded with his images. And all because one over-enthusiastic fan shared the now iconic scene from Friends!