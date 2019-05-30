Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Who is Neasamani? Meet the Real Actor Who Played the Popular Contractor Onscreen

Vadivelu is a Tamil actor, singer and comedian who's been around since the 90s. He is also known for his excellent comic timing and his quick comebacks and witty dialogues.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Who is Neasamani? Meet the Real Actor Who Played the Popular Contractor Onscreen
Vadivelu is a Tamil actor, singer and comedian who's been around since the 90s. He is also known for his excellent comic timing and his quick comebacks and witty dialogues.
Loading...
Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have come across the terms "Neasamani" or "pray for Neasamani" on social media. On Wednesday, the hashtag quickly became one of the top trends on Twitter and Facebook.

So, who is Contractor Neasamani?

In Tamil pop culture, Neasamani is one of the most prominent and beloved characters from the 2011 film, Friends. The film featured a scene where the character, played by actor Vadivelu, gets hit on the head by a hammer and is injured.

From memes to even fake pamphlets from hospitals, naive netizens were left wondering about who Neasamani is. More importantly, they wanted to know if he was a merely a character from a movie or if he was a real person. Naturally, #Pray_for_Neasamani soon began trending.








For the uninitiated, Vadivelu is a Tamil actor, singer and comedian who's been around since the 90s. He is also known for his excellent comic timing and his quick comebacks and witty dialogues.

The actor is known for his roles in Chandramukhi, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Thavasi, Kaalam Maari Pochu and many others.

In fact, Vadivelu's contribution to Tamil cinema has earned him the nick name Vaigai Puyal, which is an ode to his hometown, Madurai.

With his unique accent and comic body language, Vadivelu has managed to make his way into the hearts of people. The king of slapstick comedy, Vadivelu is also known for his one-liners. Check out some of his famous comedy scenes here:



Vadivelu, who is on Twitter, must have been stunned to see the social media platform flooded with his images. And all because one over-enthusiastic fan shared the now iconic scene from Friends!
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram