Who is Radhe Maa and Why Did She Enter the Bigg Boss House?

Bigg Boss has hit the screens with its 14th edition. Among many firsts, the house has three seniors this time. These are the participants from previous seasons of the reality show. Gauhar Khan, Shiddhart Shukla and Hina Khan, who appeared in the previous seasons will lead the way and the freshers have to be determined as nothing inside the house comes easy unless they win it for themselves.

Radhe Maa, a self-styled godwoman, also entered the Bigg Boss house and blessed the contestants. She also wished actor Hina Khan on her birthday. The buzz was that Radhe Maa would enter the house as a contestant. However, she left the house after interacting with the Bigg Boss house inmates.

A promo video of the relaity TV show had earlier surfaced featuring Radhe Maa. The promo went viral soon and peaked the curiosity levels of fans.

Radhe Maa hails from Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Her original name is Sukhwinder Kaur and was married at the age of 17. By 20, she was a mother of two and worked as a tailor meet the ends. In a few years time, she became Mahant Ram Deen Das's disciple and was involved in the Paramhans Dera. The titke Radhe maa was given to her by the Mahant.

In earlier interviews, Radhe Maa had said that she was married off in a well-off family. However, due to financial constraints her husband had to go abroad. During this time, she took up tailoring as a job.

However, Radhe Maa has had her share of controversies too. In 2015, her name came in some controversies, one of them being carrying a trishul on a Jet Airways flight from Aurangabad to Mumbai. Controversial Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra had even accused Radhe Maa of sexual exploitation.

Meanwhile, Big Boss returned with 14th season on Saturday night in a power-packed opening. Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, the contestants were required to complete a quarantine period before entering the house. Necessary precautions will also be taken on the set every day.