Who is 'Rekha' Trending on Twitter? No, it's Not the Yesteryear Bollywood Actress

The name ‘Rekha’ is trending on Twitter, and it has nothing to do with veteran Bollywood actress Rekha. It is, in fact, a now-deleted thread about a woman named Rekha and her friend Shobha, who allegedly converted to Christianity and saw a turn in their financial condition. The thread was posted by a woman with the handle ‘CandidShweta’. Check the thread in the screenshot here:

“This is like when you do a very tough algebraic equation correctly for 95% of the way, and then write ‘Potato’ as your final answer."

This is like when you do a very tough algebraic equation correctly for 95% of the way, and then write 'Potato' as your final answer. pic.twitter.com/oHTejAgE1K— Paras 🐕🐶 (@WiseDonkay) December 26, 2021

In the thread, Shweta narrates how Rekha’s children received laptops as gifts, her husband found employment in the church and their house was repaired after converting. Rekha seemed to be employed by Shweta in some capacity. The latter went on to describe how Rekha then brought her friend Shobha into the folds of Christianity. The original poster stressed that this was why the anti-conversion bill was the need of the hour. She also blasted commenters who accused her of exploiting her house help.

The thread has opened a conversation about caste and the names ‘rekha’ and ‘rekha shobha’ started trending on the microblogging platform. Here are a few of the tweets:

“I’m really naive because I actually thought her last tweet would be a happy one where she’s happy for Rekha and Shobha and the life they’ve made for themselves."

I'm really naive because I actually thought her last tweet would be a happy one where she's happy for Rekha and Shobha and the life they've made for themselves 😐— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) December 26, 2021

“uc shweta was okay when lc rekha and shobha worshipped her false god in their financial and social misery but got butthurt when they changed their god and became financially and socially sound."

tl;druc shweta was okay when lc rekha and shobha worshipped her false god in their financial and social misery but got butthurt when they changed their god and became financially and socially sound.— Blurryface #DLM🍥 (@SystemOfClown) December 26, 2021

“I read your thread. The only thing I could conclude is - rekha, shobha and their fam were miserable before conversion. They were empowered and their sufferings were alleviated with the support provided by Christian community. Good for them."

I read your thread. The only thing I could conclude is - rekha, shobha and their fam were miserable before conversion. They were empowered and their sufferings were alleviated with the support provided by Christian community. Good for them. Wud you rather— x (@ZenChemX) December 26, 2021

“Basically she never cared about her ‘house help’ until they both Rekha and Shobha wanted leave on the same day. That pretty much sums up the sort of compassion UC Hindus has for the so called lower caste."

Basically she never cared about her 'house help' until they both Rekha and Shobha wanted leave on the same day. That pretty much sums up the sort of compassion UC Hindus has for the so called lower caste. https://t.co/BUaTz8xRpI— Anamika (@_loud_thoughts) December 26, 2021

The Anti-conversion Bill was passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly two days ago.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.