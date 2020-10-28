Who is Shivnath Thukral, WhatsApp Public Policy Director Replacing Facebook's Ankhi Das?

Facebook India's top policy official Ankhi Das has quit the Mark Zuckerberg-led company, months after being accused of partiality towards the ruling faction. And now, Facebook has chosen WhatsApp’s public policy director Shivnath Thukral to take over Das's position.

The change comes after weeks of controversy regarding Facebook's alleged negligence in enforcing hate speech laws.

Though no official confirmation has as yet arrived, reports suggest that Thukral, will replace his former boss. His appointment will be in keeping with Facebook and other social media platforms' trend to work more closely with political analysts, researchers and policymakers to represent their platforms in order to work more in tandem with the nations' policies.

Who is Shivnath Thukral?

Shivnath Thukral is not a newcomer to Facebook. In fact, he worked for two years as Facebook’s public policy director for India and South Asia until March 2020 and reported directly to Ankhi Das, the public policy head for India, South & Central Asia. A former journalist, his main job was to act as a lobbyist under Das in order to ensure the company's smooth dealings with the government. Having worked as a journalist for fourteen years with NDTV, Thukral is not just a corporate hack. He has held the position of Managing Director at foreign policy think tank the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in India. He has also served in a leadership position with Essar Group before. He was signed on by Facebook in July 2017 and in 2020 was appointed the Public Policy Director for Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

No stranger to controversy?

While Thukral has several professional accolades, he has also been named by the TIME magazine as one of Ankhi Das's "top lieutenants". In August, when TIME first reported on the alleged misuse of power within Facebook India, the report had mentioned Das, who was one of the persons in charge of reviewing politicians' posts in case of violations, as having walked out of a meeting when an activist raised objections about a an inflammatory post. The post in question was by BJP MLA from Assam, Shiladitya Dey, and had called "Bangladesh Muslims" rapists. Despite being brought to their attention, Facebook let the post remain on the platform for well over a year until a Wall Street Journal investigation led to outrage and the subsequent removal of several such hate posts by powerful persons.

According to the report in Time magazine, Thukral has worked for the BJP's digital campaigning in 2013-14, in the run-up to the 2014 elections.

Why did Ankhi Das quit Facebook India?

It all started when The Wall Street Journal published a report in August 2020 on the alleged abuse of power by Facebook's India team which was allegedly in favour of leaders from the ruling party. As per the report, BJP's Telangana MP T Raja Singh had issued inflammatory posts and public appearances on Facebook in which he called Muslim traitors and threatened to destroy mosques. Assam lawmaker's anti-Mulsim post was also cited. Even though the posts were against Facebook's guidelines, the report said that certain employees at Facebook refused to take down the posts in order to protect their relationship with the ruling party. Following a political storm and attack from politicians, Das stepped down from her post.

In recent years, Facebook and Whatsapp have emerged as prolific platforms to drive incitement, misinformation and hate content among the masses. While inflammatory speeches of political leaders and their supporters have a tendency to go viral on Facebook, WhatsApp is often used to spread misinformation and rumors, be it in the form of cow vigilantism, rumors against foreigners, or simply through disinformation.