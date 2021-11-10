Who is the Baby in the Viral Instagram Video Doing the Shoulder Dance?

With Instagram Reels and TikTok, mini video clips have become a favourite for netizens. A recent trend doing the rounds on these virtual platforms features Drake’s song ‘In Bible’ and a cute toddler inside a yellow floating tube shaking her shoulders in the swimming pool. If you happen to be one of the users of Instagram Reels and have been scrolling the contents of the social media platform you must have come across several users using the audio and the footage of the baby in the pool wiggling her shoulders. For example a Reel shared by Instagram users Yaashna Rajani and Sanika Samant who run an account dedicated to food. The Reel shared last week showed how their mood changes when they have Biryani. The users added Drake’s In Bible as the audio background and ended the video with the baby doing her feel good dance which in this case depicted the users’ mood right after they have Biryani. In another Reel, a user adds the footage of the baby to depict how they feel when their crush texts them, while some have used the footage to express their feeling when something nice happens to them.

Several such Reels have been shared recently. This may make you wonder who is the baby in the video, who has now become part of so many Reels and TikTok content around the world.

The OG baby that has now taken over the internet with her cuteness is one-year-old Laine whose mother Nikki Johnston first shared the video that brought her virtual fame.On Instagram, Laine can be followed on the account which goes by the name @therealnikkirenee. Laine’s viral dance video in the swimming pool was first shared on Instagram by Nikki on September 6. Nikki reshared the TikTok video on Instagram where the mother and daughter can be seen grooving to music.

Laine also has an elder brother Elliot and both are often featured on Nikki’s social media posts.

