Who is the Real 'Baby Pakora', the UK Newborn Who Sparked Memes For Her 'Unique Name'?

As an Indian, you may have thought of pakoras in many different contexts: an evening snack, comfort food, mood-setter for a rainy day, a little boost for a down day. In fact, as a Desi, you would not be faulted for constantly thinking about the deep-fried fritters which can be made out of potatoes, daal or meat or what have you. However, would you have thought of pakoras in the context of… a whole baby?

“Now that IS a first!… Welcome to the [world] Pakora,” read a post shared by The Captains Table restaurant in Ireland. “We can’t wait to meet you.” The restaurant notes read: “Contact-free delivery. My wife has just called our [newborn] daughter Pakora after her [favourite] dish from The Captain’s Table… Thought you’d like to know.” Baby Pakora was said to have been born on August 24.

Memes and jokes, of course, followed the situation. Needless to say, weird names are the perfect disaster recipe to make you the target for some brutal high school bullies. Fortunately, it turned out that no real parents had that indiscretion. After the post started going viral, the restaurant’s owner Hilary Braniff said that she made the whole thing up to bring some cheer in the industry amid rising costs and increasing energy bills, reported BelfastLive. The real baby, actually born on August 24, is Braniff’s first granddaughter. She is, thankfully, named Grace.

“I just thought I would do a post – my two favourite things in the world are chicken pakora and my baby granddaughter. I thought I would combine the two things for a bit of fun really,” Braniff was quoted as saying. Her daughter gave her the thumbs-up for posting her baby’s photo on Facebook. The family had a bit of a laugh after they discovered why she had taken permission to post it.

NEVER DELETING FACEBOOK pic.twitter.com/AtRir63IBn — Evan Powell (@EvanPowell03) August 31, 2022

I feel like this is more important than ever rn.https://t.co/QWgLWF6u4K — Krispy Karim- كريسبي كريم (@_krispy_karim_) September 1, 2022

Bless her I heard she was in an accident and slip into a korma — Chris (@ChrisEccles1) August 31, 2022

“Welcoming baby Bombay potato to the world ” — Evan Powell (@EvanPowell03) August 31, 2022

Lovely to meet you McFlurry before the main meal Davies — Ryan (@bryanmawrth) August 31, 2022

Welcome to the world Donner https://t.co/08gIvdoYlZ — (@_xLJxx) September 2, 2022

When all’s said and done, Baby Pakora does have a nice ring to it.

