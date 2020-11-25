News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
1-MIN READ

Who is the Richest Billionaire in the World? Indians Google After Elon Musk Zooms Past Bill Gates

News18 image.

News18 image.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates are comfortably placed at #2 and #3 spots respectively on the world's richest billionaires, but there's was one question that was of particular interest to netizens, especially those from India-- who is the richest of them all?

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Elon Musk is the second-richest person in the world.

Musk's fortunes saw a meteoric rise recently after his electric car company Tesla's shares soared so much so that, the 49-year-old entrepreneur zoomed past Microsoft head Bill Gates to grab the second spot on the list of richest billionaires on the planet.

The jump saw Musk's wealth rise from $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, a Bloomberg report stated. Moreover, in 2020 alone, Musk's net worth saw the addition of $100.3 billion, the most for any person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Now that Musk and Gates are comfortably placed at #2 and #3 spots respectively, there's was one question that was of particular interest to netizens, especially those from India.

A quick glance at Google Trends showed that people really wanted to know who had the biggest pile of money amongst all after news of Musk eclipsing Gates broke out on social media.

Credits: Google

While there's no denying that 2020 has been extremely kind on Musk, he perhaps still has a lot of catching up to do. Because the richest billionaire on Earth, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a reported net worth of around $182 billion as compared to Musk who currently sits at $127.9 billion.

Nonetheless, Musk eclipsing Gates was huge on social media and a lot of memes were on display on microblogging site Twitter.

On Monday, a Twitter user and investor in Tesla shared the news of electric vehicle company's shares closing at above $500 and congratulated the CEO on the microblogging site.

Responding to the tweet, Musk simply wrote: "wow".


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...