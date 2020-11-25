Who is the Richest Billionaire in the World? Indians Google After Elon Musk Zooms Past Bill Gates

Elon Musk is the second-richest person in the world.

Musk's fortunes saw a meteoric rise recently after his electric car company Tesla's shares soared so much so that, the 49-year-old entrepreneur zoomed past Microsoft head Bill Gates to grab the second spot on the list of richest billionaires on the planet.

The jump saw Musk's wealth rise from $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, a Bloomberg report stated. Moreover, in 2020 alone, Musk's net worth saw the addition of $100.3 billion, the most for any person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Now that Musk and Gates are comfortably placed at #2 and #3 spots respectively, there's was one question that was of particular interest to netizens, especially those from India.

A quick glance at Google Trends showed that people really wanted to know who had the biggest pile of money amongst all after news of Musk eclipsing Gates broke out on social media.

Credits: Google

While there's no denying that 2020 has been extremely kind on Musk, he perhaps still has a lot of catching up to do. Because the richest billionaire on Earth, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a reported net worth of around $182 billion as compared to Musk who currently sits at $127.9 billion.

Nonetheless, Musk eclipsing Gates was huge on social media and a lot of memes were on display on microblogging site Twitter.

#ElonMusk becomes 2nd richest person by surpassing #BillGates * Meanwhile Bill Gates to Elon pic.twitter.com/lXZUaB94Hv — $ (@Just_said_it) November 24, 2020

#ElonMusk is now the second richest person of the world as he surpassed the great #BillGates.Le #Musk right now:- pic.twitter.com/n3skS98OVS — kashmir voice (@voice_kashmiri) November 24, 2020

The only person who is enjoying 2020#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/loFY9EgYzl — ajay (@AjayPanwar3242) November 24, 2020

On Monday, a Twitter user and investor in Tesla shared the news of electric vehicle company's shares closing at above $500 and congratulated the CEO on the microblogging site.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2020

Responding to the tweet, Musk simply wrote: "wow".