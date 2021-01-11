Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Indian-American Woman Who Spearheaded Twitter's Ban on Donald Trump?

Outgoing United States President Donald Trump's permanent suspension from the microblogging site Twitter caused a storm on social media with many users boycotting the site. And the woman who spearheaded the move is none other than an Indian-American woman by the name of Vijaya Gadde.

MAGA supporters have en-masse quit the Jack Dorsey-owned platform while others have been slamming the platform on Twitter itself for its alleged clampdown on free speech after Trump was accused of inciting the Capitol Hill violence last Wednesday.

The suspension was led by Gadde, an Indian-American employed with Twitter.

Who is Vijaya Gadde?

Born in India, Gadde is part of Twitter's PR executive team and is also the company's Head of Legal, Policy and Trust & Safety. A corporate lawyer, and graduate from Cornell University and NYU, Gadde joined Twitter in 2011 and has been working with Twitter for years and in 2014, she was named by Fortune as the only woman in Twitter's executive team. According to a report by news agency ANI, Gadde has been helping Twitter shape its legal policies for nearly a decade now and was even present in the Oval Office during a meeting between Trump and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Having moved to the United States as a child, Gadde grew up in Texas and worked in the Gulf of Mexico as a chemical engineer before joining Twitter.

What does Gadde have to do with Trump's suspension?

As head of Twiter's Legal, Policy and Trust & Safety team, Gadde has been on the forefront of the social media platforms censorship of Trump's Twitter account. Following the ban on Trump's account on Friday, Gadde took to Twitter and wrote, "The account of

@realDonaldTrump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the risk of further violence".

The account of @realDonaldTrump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the risk of further violence. We've also published our policy enforcement analysis - you can read more about our decision here: https://t.co/fhjXkxdEcw — Vijaya Gadde (@vijaya) January 8, 2021

Why was Trump's account suspended?

Trump and Twitter have been in crosshairs for months and things came to a head last year when Twitter tagged some of Donald Trump;s tweets as 'fake news' in the run-up to and the period following the US Elections in November. The final suspension came after tweets by Trump that the company saw as having led to incitement of mob violence in the US Capitol building last Wednesday. According to Twitter, allowing Trump access to the social media site may lead to further incitement of violence.