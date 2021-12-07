Who is Vishal Garg? The Better.com CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Call

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, is currently all over the Internet after a video of him firing 900 employees on a Zoom call went viral. In the video, which was allegedly recorded by one of the employees, Garg could be heard saying that his company were laying off roughly 9 percent of its total workforce (10,000). The employees affected by this decision were mainly from India and the US. “If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is being terminated effective immediately," Garg could be heard saying. Ever since the video started circulating on social media, Google search trends saw an increase in queries about Garg and his online mortgage company.

Who is Vishal Garg?

Garg is the founder and the current CEO of Better.com, which is a digital-first homeownership company. According to his LinkedIn bio, Garg is also the founding partner of One Zero Capital, an investment holding company.

Garg was seven years old when he moved to New York from India with his family. He got enrolled in New York University to study finance and international business and in 2000, began a private student loan company called MyRichUncle along with his high school friend and fellow immigrant Raza Khan, according to The Independent.

Within seven years, Garg dropped out of NYU and their company had gone public. MyRichUncle was purchased by Merrill Lycnh, and later by Bank of America. However, two years later, the company was forced into bankruptcy. While Garg and Khan found another company, things had turned sour between them that went to the point of Khan filing a lawsuit against Garg and Garg accusing Khan of stealing. A year after Khan’s lawsuit, Garg founded Better.com.

Why is Vishal Garg Trending?

Garg is currently trending all over the Internet after he fired 900 of his employees over a Zoom call. In a viral video, he is heard saying, “I come to you with not great news. The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it in order to survive so that hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission. This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear. But ultimately it was my decision. And I wanted you to hear from me. It’s been a really, really challenging decision to make."

“This is the second time in my career I’m doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried. This time, I hope to be stronger. We are laying off about 15% of the company for a number of reasons — the market, efficiency and performances and productivity," Garg added.

Is Vishal Garg a good boss?

It is hard to say whether Garg is a good leader as many speculated his own leadership skills after he mentioned that this was the second time he was involved in a mass firing. Forbes had also got hold of one of Garg’s emails to his employees that was widely criticised for its “rude" nature. The email read: “You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS and… DUMB DOLPHINS get caught in nets and eaten by sharks. SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME.”

