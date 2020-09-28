Who is YouTuber Vijay P Nair Who Recently Got Beaten by Women's Rights Activists in Kerala?

In an incident that is causing ripples on social media has led to yet another debate about feminism after a few women's ights activists attacked a YouTube "vlogger" Vijay Nair. The latter had uploaded a highly offensive video in which he had insulted feminist activists and feminism.

Who is Vijay Nair?

Vijay P Nair is a YouTube vlogger who is known for creating and sharing highly misogynistic and sexist content. Not only that, but Nair also claimed to be a Ph.D. holder in Clinical Psychology from "Global Human Peace" university in Chennai and a practicing psychiatrist. However, he was often found giving unsolicited, unscientific and often sexist advice in his videos. On Saturday afternoon, he was attacked by popular dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmi and women's rights activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal, who entered his office-cum home and showered him with blows and also poured motor oil on his face.

Why was Vijay P Nair attacked by feminists?

On August 15, Nair had uploaded a video titled 'Why do feminists in India, especially in Kerala, not wear underwear' and targeted a number of women, including 86- year-old veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari and Bhagyalekshmi, triggering widespread condemnation. He also made a string of other vulgar comments regarding the activists. The video went viral across social media, triggering a response from the dubbing artist well as other activists. As per reports, the woman claimed that they were prompted to take law into their own hands after complaints to the police were met with inaction.

Is Vijay P Nair a psychiatrist?

Despite his claims to being a psychiatrist, further investigation found that his degree was fake and that he was not a psychiatrist. The Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists Kerala chapter informed the media that it will initiate legal action against Nair for allegedly "misusing the name of the profession" by claiming himself to be a clinical psychologist. Nair was not a member of the association, its office- bearers said, alleging the PhD that he claims to have obtained was from a non-existent university.

Did the attack on Nair cause outrage?

Following the attack, Nair lodged a complaint against the three women. However, the women have also filed a complaint against Nair for outraging the modesty of woman when they went to his home to address their concerns about the video. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed condemnation against Nair and warned everyone to resist posting sexually inappropriate and sexist comments or content that promote violence against women on the internet.

The incident has caused debate and outrage on social media with many condemning Nair for his videos but also condemning the activists who had taken the law in their own hands and assaulted the man. Others like journalist Dhanya Rajendran wondered why the video-sharing platform YouTube had still not taken down the contentious videos from the platform. Police have meanwhile filed a case against Nair based on a complaint from the four women prior to the attack.