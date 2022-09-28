'Who Let The Dogs Out?' The Question Has Finally Been Answered After Years

Everyone remembers the catchy track, “Who let the dogs out?” But the rest of the world knows at least the chorus of Baha Men’s song. It was making everyone groove in the early 2000s. Almost all the Hollywood movie trailers featured it. And the early 2000s parties were incomplete without it. However, most are not sure what this song truly means. Fear not, the answer is hidden in a television documentary.

The television documentary, Who Let the Dogs Out, which premiered at SXSW in 2019 answered the age-old question. Musician and composer, Anslem Douglas revealed Baha Men covered his hit single “Doggie”, as “Who Let the Dogs Out”. His song was hitting out at men catcalling women and disrespecting them. The women in response call them dogs.

According to ZMonline, Douglas said, “The men started the name-calling and then the girls respond to the call. And then a woman shouts out, ‘Who let the dogs out?’ And we start calling men dogs. It was really a man-bashing song.”

If you are sceptical, take a peek at the lyrics yourself:

“Well, the party was nice, the party was pumpin’

Yippie yi yo

And everybody havin’ a ball

Yippie yi yo

I tell the fellas start the name callin’

Yippie yi yo

And the girls respond to the call

I heard a woman shout out

Who let the dogs out?

Who, who, who, who, who?

Who let the dogs out?

Who, who, who, who, who?”

Turns out all the memes saying the megahit song is “about ugly women in the club and not loose dogs” were wrong after all. And the age-old question has been answered. Sort of. It’s actually the women asking, respectfully, who let these disrespectful men out?

After 20+ years I’m finally realizing that “who let the dogs out?” Is talking about a bunch of ugly women at the club. — THRILLA THE GORILLA (@ThrillaGorilla5) June 8, 2021

However, this is not the first time a song’s lyrics have left people confused. The Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” faced something similar. According to Smooth Radio, after Freddie Mercury passed away in 1991, Brian May reportedly told Mojo, Freddie struggled with the lyrics. During that time of his life, he was, “taking lots of drugs and having sex with lots of men. I thought it was a lot of fun, but I did have an undercurrent feeling of, ‘aren’t we talking about danger here,’ because we were worried about Freddie at this point. That feeling lingers, but it’s become almost the most successful Queen track as regards to what people play in their car or at their weddings. It’s become a massive, massive track and an anthem to people who want to be hedonistic. It was kind of a stroke of genius from Freddie.”

