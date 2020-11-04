'Who Needs Covid-19 Vaccine?': Odisha Eatery Selling 'Anti-viral' Idlis, Samosas Leaves Internet Amused

What's in a name? Apparently everything.

A 'tiffin centre' in Odisha's Berhampur has gone viral on Reddit for having a very relevant and hilarious name- 'Antivirus Tiffin Center'! Check it out here.

The post, which has now gone viral has been inundated with comments from users. One user by the name of Budwiser86 said, "Hope he is not adding sanitizer to the meals", to which someone replied, "Only Grade A bleach."

Street food joints or 'tiffin centers' are a dime a dozen in every part of every Indian city or town. These cater to a constant flurry of customers who throng them to have what is indeed finger-licking good food. But while these eateries are often known for their food, some of these eating joints also earn a reputation for having an eye-catching name.

The picture of the Odisha shop in question shows a food outlet that has about 5-6 customers who are eating their food, standing in close proximity. There is a signboard that mentions all the food items available at the eatery and it includes Idli, puri, Upma, Vada, Samosa, Dosa and much more.

However, the lack of social distancing between the customers led to one user commenting about the irony of the name and the carelessness of the customers. "Chef cooks without gloves or head mask, Server serves without a mask or a Glove, Antivirus indeed."

He was met with a hilarious reply, "If you’re eating antivirus dosa, you’ll become immune. So clearly no mask or distance needed."

A user, named adga4907 also gleamed the fact how food unifies the entire country and food items that are originally from South of India are equally popular at an eastern Indian state.

Yet another wondered that with so many "anti-viral" items on sale, did the world even need a vaccine to coronavirus anymore?

"The Other day I saw "Antiviral Shirt" on display at Van Heusen. Everything on TV - mattress to jeans to shoes - are antiviral. Wonder why they are even still trying to find a vaccine anymore."

"The real immunity builder, "said another user.

To counter, a user gave a new spin to the name and said, "Yes, this is good, but have you ever tried Sarson da Saag from VPN Dhaba? To top it off with Paneer Jalebi from Firewall Halwai."

While the effectiveness of these "anti-viral" products is questionable, we will definitely be waiting for 'VPN Dhaba and Firewall Halwai'.