Who Was Tahir Naseem and Why Was He Shot Dead inside a Court Room in Pakistan?

The public murder of a man from the minority Ahmadi community who was facing trial for blasphemy, in front of a judge in local court in Pakistan has shocked the international community.

Tahir Ahmad Naseem, 47, was shot dead in a courthouse in a high-security zone in Peshawar on Wednesday. He had been facing trial for blasphemy since 2018. The killer, identified as Khalid Khan, entered the court of Additional Session Judge Shaukatullah Khan and shot Naseem six times in the middle of the proceedings.

Though the man has been arrested, it was unclear how he managed to enter the courtroom with a weapon.

The act was widely condemned by world governments as well as human rights proponents and critics of Pakistan. The US State Department called the incident "shameful" in a tweet and asked Islamabad to "pursue reforms".

But who was Tahir Naseem and why was he shot?

Naseem was an American citizen residing in the United States before he was arrested two years ago on blasphemy charges. Naseem belonged to the minority Ahmadia community in Pakistan. He was booked by a teenager and Madrasa student - Awais Malik, who had struck up a conversation with Naseem online while the former was still in the United States. The duo later met and discussed their views on religion, following which Malik filed the blasphemy case. According to Malik, Naseem had claimed to be a prophet.

Naseem was booked under sections 295-A, 295-B and 295-C of the Pakistani penal code that deals with blasphemy, a hugely sensitive issue in Pakistan, with even unproven allegations often prompting mob violence. The sections are also used to punish offenders for defiling Islam o the name of Prophet Mohammad, an act that carries mandatory death penalty if proven.

Malik was not present in court at the time of Naseem's shooting.

Ahmadis in Pakistan

Pakistan's Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were banned from calling themselves Muslims. They are banned from preaching and from traveling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

As per a report in the BBC, Naseem was part of the persecuted community but had left it to later profess himself as a prophet. The report alleged that Naseem was mentally challenged and that he had uploaded YouTube videos claiming to be a messiah.

Blasphemy laws

Viral videos and photos from social media show his body slumped in the courtroom as security officials arrested Khalid, Naseem's killer from the courthouse.

The incident has thrown fresh impetus on the debate regarding the controversial blasphemy laws in Pakistan. though no one has yet been sentenced to death under the laws, at least 77 extrajudicial killings related to blasphemy laws have occurred in Pakistan since 1990, Al Jazeera reported.

Social media has been flooded with outrage against the killing. Pakistani Politician Haleem Adil Sheikh, however, shared the killer's photo as his display picture on Facebook as a tribute.