Home» News» Buzz» David Wallace Could Be The Scranton Strangler in The Office, Says Andy Buckley
2-MIN READ

David Wallace Could Be The Scranton Strangler in The Office, Says Andy Buckley

Andy Buckley, the actor who played Wallace, has presented reasons why Wallace could be Scranton Strangler. (Credits: Twitter/@JustAndyBuckley)

While The Office fan theories claim that it was Creed Bratton, other theories blamed Toby Flanderson, the seemingly dull HR rep.

It has been more than eight years since the last episode of the popular workplace comedy The Office aired on television. Among its interesting, funny, weird and cringeworthy characters, there was a special character that existed only in the mystery around it and was never identified. Yes, you guessed it, it is the Scranton Strangler. The show has stopped long ago, but the fans never stopped guessing who the infamous criminal really was.

While popular fan theories claim that it was the most suspicious of all Creed Bratton, other theories blamed Toby Flanderson, the seemingly dull HR rep constantly loathed by whoever holds the manager position in The Office. Discarding Flanderson as being the Scranton Strangler may be tricky, given his sympathy for George Howard Skub, who was jailed as the criminal but believed to be innocent by Flanderson. The mystery was fuelled further when the official Youtube channel of the show uploaded a spoof of the famous Netflix documentary Making a Murderer as Making a Strangler. The video explored if Toby was the hidden strangler.

Now, a tweet by another character from the office has surfaced in which he has confessed that he could very well be the Scranton Strangler. The character, who is not so easy to guess, is none other than David Wallace. If you find it hard to believe, Andy Buckley, the actor who played Wallace, has also presented reasons why Wallace could be Scranton Strangler. Buckley wrote in his tweet, “He had it in him to just snap.Hot tub middle of the day, boozing, creating the Suck It.” Buckley further pointed out that when Andy Bernard ran into Wallace during a local Scranton Charity Dinner, Wallace being in Scranton makes him look suspicious.

The year-old confession came from Buckley in response to a fan of the show and Twitter user Jules Suzdaltsev after Suzdaltsev posted the proposition. Confirming his doubts, Buckley replied, “Very well could be, Jules!”

Do you think Buckley is telling the truth? Or is someone else the real Scranton Strangler? What about Dwight Schrute?

first published:July 30, 2021, 14:12 IST