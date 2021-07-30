It has been more than eight years since the last episode of the popular workplace comedy The Office aired on television. Among its interesting, funny, weird and cringeworthy characters, there was a special character that existed only in the mystery around it and was never identified. Yes, you guessed it, it is the Scranton Strangler. The show has stopped long ago, but the fans never stopped guessing who the infamous criminal really was.

While popular fan theories claim that it was the most suspicious of all Creed Bratton, other theories blamed Toby Flanderson, the seemingly dull HR rep constantly loathed by whoever holds the manager position in The Office. Discarding Flanderson as being the Scranton Strangler may be tricky, given his sympathy for George Howard Skub, who was jailed as the criminal but believed to be innocent by Flanderson. The mystery was fuelled further when the official Youtube channel of the show uploaded a spoof of the famous Netflix documentary Making a Murderer as Making a Strangler. The video explored if Toby was the hidden strangler.

Now, a tweet by another character from the office has surfaced in which he has confessed that he could very well be the Scranton Strangler. The character, who is not so easy to guess, is none other than David Wallace. If you find it hard to believe, Andy Buckley, the actor who played Wallace, has also presented reasons why Wallace could be Scranton Strangler. Buckley wrote in his tweet, “He had it in him to just snap.Hot tub middle of the day, boozing, creating the Suck It.” Buckley further pointed out that when Andy Bernard ran into Wallace during a local Scranton Charity Dinner, Wallace being in Scranton makes him look suspicious.

Also while I have you here, David Wallace is the Scranton Strangler.— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) February 15, 2020

Very well could be Jules! He had it in him to just snap. Hot tub middle of the day, boozing, creating the Suck It. And what was he doing in Season 8 the 3rd or 4th to last Ep. Runs into Andy at a local Scranton Charity Dinner? Why was he in Scranton? Perhaps you're correct.— Andy Buckley (@JustAndyBuckley) February 19, 2020

The year-old confession came from Buckley in response to a fan of the show and Twitter user Jules Suzdaltsev after Suzdaltsev posted the proposition. Confirming his doubts, Buckley replied, “Very well could be, Jules!”

Do you think Buckley is telling the truth? Or is someone else the real Scranton Strangler? What about Dwight Schrute?

