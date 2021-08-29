Who Wore it Better – A Leaf Or The World’s Largest Leaf Insect?

Nature doesn’t stop surprising us. More we feel that we have explored nature enough, comes a random species or an animal that proves us wrong and shakes our very foundation of knowledge on the animal and the insect world. Recently, a video of a leaf insect has gone massively viral on social media. We stumbled on the same and it just blew our mind. The video is of a family of leaf insects – Phyllium Giganteum – which has an uncanny similarity of appearance to that of leaves. In the video, various sizes of insects are shown. The insects have a body that looks exactly like a leaf. They have brown and maroon spots around, just like how some leaves have. They also have appendages near the corners of the body to help in their camouflage. Near the abdomen, they have two brown spots. When they walk around, it almost feels as if the leaves are swaying to the push by the wind. It amazes us how flawlessly nature created the insects, which are also the largest leaf insects in the world.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Science. They also added that this species only has females. Further probing has made the scientists find two dead male specimens of the species. However, it is unclear what role is adopted by them in reproduction. The female species lay unfertilised eggs, from which female babies are born. Male insects do not exist in this species. They are also a very docile species. While the baby insects are a little hyperactive, after the first moult they also become quiet. The insects hardly move during the daytime. At night, they walk around and eat. In fact, if these insects are held on the palms by humans, they don’t move at all to not give away their identity. The female insects can grow up to a size of 10 centimetres.

Netizens were amazed at this piece of information. Soon, they flocked around the post to drop their comments. One user commented, “how cool it must be". Another aptly wrote that an animal is what they eat.

The video, for natural reasons, has gone crazy viral on the photo-sharing application. In the last week, it has garnered more than 1 million views.

