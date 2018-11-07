GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'Who Works On Diwali? Fireworks': Twitter is Sparking it Up With These Hilarious Jokes

Wishing you a happy and humorous Diwali.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2018, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Who Works On Diwali? Fireworks': Twitter is Sparking it Up With These Hilarious Jokes
Image credits: @RomanaRaza / Twitter
Loading...
"Use Diwali80 code to get 80% off"

A quick scroll on your phone and this is all you'll see this week. And if you are a part of a family WhatsApp group, god bless your gallery.

Diwali arrives every year with the smell of fresh paint, lit houses and streets, diyas, kurtas, and a lot of sugar rush. Who can say no to mithas, right?

While the Supreme Court has fixed the 8-10pm slot for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, it hasn't dampened the celebrations on Twitter as netizens lit up the microblogging site by cracking jokes.

Take a look:











































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...