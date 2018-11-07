'Who Works On Diwali? Fireworks': Twitter is Sparking it Up With These Hilarious Jokes



Bro1: Bro I love how diwali's a holiday for everyone.

Bro2: Not true bro.

Bro1 : Really? Who works on diwali bro?

Bro2 : Fire bro. Fireworks.

— Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) November 6, 2018



Me *goes to relative’s place*



Aunty : check out this rangoli meri beti ne banayi



Me : nice



Aunty : aur society ka Diwali fest bhi organise karwa rahi hai woh



Me : awesome



Aunty : itni mehnati hai bade ho kar kuchh banegi



Me : itni mehnat se to HR banegi

— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 6, 2018



Sc - Burst crackers only between 8-10pm.



*Me at 9:59pm* - pic.twitter.com/A4ln71H8CX



— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) November 6, 2018





Imagine tumahre bacche poochenge “papa aapko jail kyon hui thi?” And you’ll be saying “beta wo 10 baje ke pehle saanp ki goli jala di thi” 😭😂😭😂😭😂



— Maithun Woke (@Being_Humor) November 5, 2018





Crush - Can you help me in diwali cleaning at home ?



Me - pic.twitter.com/dUYSTwoqmJ

— शिvam. (@Oye_Protein) October 29, 2018



Domestic flight prices per ticket during #Diwali Season. pic.twitter.com/IAj7yH24ht



— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 29, 2018





When your manager says Diwali par Ghar chala ja: pic.twitter.com/DlU6Kj0YPz

— Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) November 4, 2018



People to Soan Papdi's dabba during Diwali.. pic.twitter.com/yU6xOHRFk9

— Romz (@RomanaRaza) November 5, 2018



Munna and Circuit this Diwali 😂 pic.twitter.com/ywLBqL00jW



— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 6, 2018





Before and after Diwali ki safai pic.twitter.com/Jh5ydn56Np

— Punit_TNT (@Punit_TNT) October 23, 2018



Mom : Teri sabse zyada fun memory kya hai ghar ki diwali ki



Me : Woh jo aap mehmano ke liye mithai banati thi aur main hadap leti thi



Mom : Meri bhi same



Me : Matlab?



Mom : Woh jo mehmaan tere liye paise dekar jate the aur main hadap leti thi



— SwatKat- The dancing human💃 (@swatic12) November 5, 2018





*Marwadi*

Son: Papa iss diwali me mujhe kya gift denge?



Dad: Bata kya gift chayiye?



Son: iPhone



Dad: *Gets second hand iPhone4s*

— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) November 5, 2018

"Use Diwali80 code to get 80% off"A quick scroll on your phone and this is all you'll see this week. And if you are a part of a family WhatsApp group, god bless your gallery.Diwali arrives every year with the smell of fresh paint, lit houses and streets, diyas, kurtas, and a lot of sugar rush. Who can say no to mithas, right?While the Supreme Court has fixed the 8-10pm slot for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, it hasn't dampened the celebrations on Twitter as netizens lit up the microblogging site by cracking jokes.Take a look: