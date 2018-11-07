'Who Works On Diwali? Fireworks': Twitter is Sparking it Up With These Hilarious Jokes
Wishing you a happy and humorous Diwali.
Image credits: @RomanaRaza / Twitter
A quick scroll on your phone and this is all you'll see this week. And if you are a part of a family WhatsApp group, god bless your gallery.
Diwali arrives every year with the smell of fresh paint, lit houses and streets, diyas, kurtas, and a lot of sugar rush. Who can say no to mithas, right?
While the Supreme Court has fixed the 8-10pm slot for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, it hasn't dampened the celebrations on Twitter as netizens lit up the microblogging site by cracking jokes.
Take a look:
Bro1: Bro I love how diwali's a holiday for everyone.
Bro2: Not true bro.
Bro1 : Really? Who works on diwali bro?
Bro2 : Fire bro. Fireworks.
— Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) November 6, 2018
#Diwali is a festival of (traffic) lights pic.twitter.com/cYFgQBC6MN
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 5, 2018
Me *goes to relative’s place*
Aunty : check out this rangoli meri beti ne banayi
Me : nice
Aunty : aur society ka Diwali fest bhi organise karwa rahi hai woh
Me : awesome
Aunty : itni mehnati hai bade ho kar kuchh banegi
Me : itni mehnat se to HR banegi
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 6, 2018
Sc - Burst crackers only between 8-10pm.
*Me at 9:59pm* - pic.twitter.com/A4ln71H8CX
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) November 6, 2018
Delhi couples right now #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/8IuIP4BaIL
— Moody Motu (@MoodyMotu) November 5, 2018
Imagine tumahre bacche poochenge “papa aapko jail kyon hui thi?” And you’ll be saying “beta wo 10 baje ke pehle saanp ki goli jala di thi” 😭😂😭😂😭😂
— Maithun Woke (@Being_Humor) November 5, 2018
Crush - Can you help me in diwali cleaning at home ?
Me - pic.twitter.com/dUYSTwoqmJ
— शिvam. (@Oye_Protein) October 29, 2018
Domestic flight prices per ticket during #Diwali Season. pic.twitter.com/IAj7yH24ht
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 29, 2018
When your manager says Diwali par Ghar chala ja: pic.twitter.com/DlU6Kj0YPz
— Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) November 4, 2018
Green Crackers 😜 pic.twitter.com/waKQ5flCI6
— Troll Tax (@Vishupedia) November 5, 2018
People to Soan Papdi's dabba during Diwali.. pic.twitter.com/yU6xOHRFk9
— Romz (@RomanaRaza) November 5, 2018
Munna and Circuit this Diwali 😂 pic.twitter.com/ywLBqL00jW
— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 6, 2018
Before and after Diwali ki safai pic.twitter.com/Jh5ydn56Np
— Punit_TNT (@Punit_TNT) October 23, 2018
Mom : Teri sabse zyada fun memory kya hai ghar ki diwali ki
Me : Woh jo aap mehmano ke liye mithai banati thi aur main hadap leti thi
Mom : Meri bhi same
Me : Matlab?
Mom : Woh jo mehmaan tere liye paise dekar jate the aur main hadap leti thi
— SwatKat- The dancing human💃 (@swatic12) November 5, 2018
*Marwadi*
Son: Papa iss diwali me mujhe kya gift denge?
Dad: Bata kya gift chayiye?
Son: iPhone
Dad: *Gets second hand iPhone4s*
— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) November 5, 2018
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sarkar Movie Review: Vijay's Film is the Glorification of a Politically Aspiring Actor
- 'Have Watched Mubarakan 3 Times': Drake's Unusual Birthday Wish to Athiya Has Internet Confused
- Club Bruges Extend Misery for Winless Thierry Henry with Monaco Triumph
- Amazon Echo Dot Review: The Puck Sized Smart Speaker is Growing up Fast
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers