Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure

Ever brought a pet home only for its responsibility to fall on your unsuspecting parents? And they, despite the initial apprehension, get way more attached to them than you ever could?

Something similar happened to Steph Veerman, who recounted the tale on her Twitter account.

According to Steph (@stephyj725), her father, a lawyer, "took over" her hamster Chester once she headed to college away from home.

In the process, he ended up "getting really attached" with the pet and when somehow, Chester escaped, chaos followed.

Steph shared the story on Twitter to show how "truly pure" her father was.

In subsequent snaps that Steph shared, what followed was a chaotic conversation where her father called the hamster's great escape an "emergency" and repeatedly begged for forgiveness for losing her pet hamster, even calling himself "wicked" for the unintentional error.

The lawyer dad went on to exclaim that he would never forgive himself if the mischievous pet did not return.

Expressing fear that too much of searching might scare it away further, he even suggested skipping next day's work keep on looking for the lost pet.

Steph kept on placating her dad, reminding him that it was "just a hamster", but to no effect.

In another snap of her dad's plan to catch the hamster, Steph asked what a "white arc of bedding" was for, to which her dad replied that it was flour to track the pet's footsteps.

Calling it his "biggest screwup ever", the dad promised to "make it right" by any means.

my dad took over my hamster once i went back to college and ended up getting really attached and today he escaped and this goes to prove how truly pure my father is pic.twitter.com/JmTJl6jFBI — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 25, 2019

Needless to say, the dad's over-the-top yet wholesome approach to the fiasco went viral online.

While one pointed out that the father was "100% an '80s teenager", another recounted the time her mum-in-law had their cats and ended up calling 911 when she thought one was missing. A third user cheekily wrote that Steph's dad was "awesome" because their own dad would release the rodent in the wild and lie that it died just so that he did not need to care for it.

Here's what they wrote:

Pops was 100% an '80s teenager — ryan (@grueny21) November 26, 2019

My mother in law kept our cats while we lived in Hawaii. She thought one of our cats got out and called 911 to report him missing and have the police help her look lmao. He was upstairs sleeping the whole time — Melissa Ahmed (@melissatahmed) November 26, 2019

dude my dad would release it into the wild and tell me it died because of an illness so that he doesn't have to take care of it your dad is awesome! ❤️ — ㋐lucy (@softshinobu) November 26, 2019

I hope you did tell your Dad that twitter thinks he's extremely adorable. — ☃️snowy spector (@schreiraupeee) November 26, 2019

However, turns out Chester was found in the end after all. Steph, in further tweets revealed that he dad did find him, sharing snaps of the conversation, where the father even went on to write, "This was the most stressful day in my life since I took the bar exam."

follow up: He did find him!!! pic.twitter.com/ObHSSmI4UU — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 26, 2019

for all asking, this is Chester!! He’s the light of my life and not “just a hamster,” however, my dad was having a panic attack so i tried to calm him down by saying that!! pic.twitter.com/tcesO2oCxk — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 26, 2019

