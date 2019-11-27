Take the pledge to vote

Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure

The lawyer dad went on to exclaim that he would never forgive himself if the mischievous pet did not return home.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure
Ever brought a pet home only for its responsibility to fall on your unsuspecting parents? And they, despite the initial apprehension, get way more attached to them than you ever could?

Something similar happened to Steph Veerman, who recounted the tale on her Twitter account.

According to Steph (@stephyj725), her father, a lawyer, "took over" her hamster Chester once she headed to college away from home.

In the process, he ended up "getting really attached" with the pet and when somehow, Chester escaped, chaos followed.

Steph shared the story on Twitter to show how "truly pure" her father was.

In subsequent snaps that Steph shared, what followed was a chaotic conversation where her father called the hamster's great escape an "emergency" and repeatedly begged for forgiveness for losing her pet hamster, even calling himself "wicked" for the unintentional error.

The lawyer dad went on to exclaim that he would never forgive himself if the mischievous pet did not return.

Expressing fear that too much of searching might scare it away further, he even suggested skipping next day's work keep on looking for the lost pet.

Steph kept on placating her dad, reminding him that it was "just a hamster", but to no effect.

In another snap of her dad's plan to catch the hamster, Steph asked what a "white arc of bedding" was for, to which her dad replied that it was flour to track the pet's footsteps.

Calling it his "biggest screwup ever", the dad promised to "make it right" by any means.

Needless to say, the dad's over-the-top yet wholesome approach to the fiasco went viral online.

While one pointed out that the father was "100% an '80s teenager", another recounted the time her mum-in-law had their cats and ended up calling 911 when she thought one was missing. A third user cheekily wrote that Steph's dad was "awesome" because their own dad would release the rodent in the wild and lie that it died just so that he did not need to care for it.

Here's what they wrote:

However, turns out Chester was found in the end after all. Steph, in further tweets revealed that he dad did find him, sharing snaps of the conversation, where the father even went on to write, "This was the most stressful day in my life since I took the bar exam."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
