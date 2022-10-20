Wholesome Video of Lion Cub Waking Up its Father Leaves Netizens in Awe

A wholesome video of a lion cub waking up its father has gone viral. The cub walks toward the sleeping lion and climbs on its back. The little one begins to nuzzle the lion around the neck but to no avail. The confused cub appears to be running out of ideas on how to gain the attention of its father. He sits in contemplation for a little while, then climbs down to try something else. After a split second, the cub once again lovingly nuzzles and massages its father’s neck. Another failed attempt prompts the cub to hug the sleeping lion and begin to lick its face. At one point, it seems that all the tactics of the cub will end with no result and the baby animal also almost gives up. However, in the end, the lion wakes from his deep sleep.

Watch the viral video below:

The loving bond between the cub and its father has melted several hearts leaving users to go in awe of the family. The video has been making waves on the internet garnering several reactions from Instagram users. A user called it “Unbelievable footage” and another said, “This must be the most beautiful and cutest video I have seen today. One made a ‘Simba’ reference to the clip, and another commented, “King gets a little massage.” A user also predicted why the cub must have been waking the sleeping lion, “Wake up and let’s go hunting Dad.”

New-born lion cubs are quite helpless and they do not open their eyes until they’re 2-3 weeks old. Around 4 weeks they learn how to run and their parents teach them how to hunt when they’re 3 months old. The cubs participate in killings while hunting when they’re about 11 months, but they cannot survive on their own in the wild until they are 2 years old.

