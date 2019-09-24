Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'Who's India Gandhi?' Netizens Question Shashi Tharoor's Gaffe on Twitter

After Tharoor misspelled 'Indira' as 'India,' several Netizens pointed it out the gaffe and 'India Gandhi' soon became a trending hashtag on the platform.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
'Who's India Gandhi?' Netizens Question Shashi Tharoor's Gaffe on Twitter
Image credits: Twitter.
Loading...

Shashi Tharoor is known for more than just being a Member of Parliament, he is somewhat of a Twitter sensation. His extensive use of vocabulary often manages to cause a kerfuffle leaving Netizens in a farrago.

But being one of the most prominent leaders who is very visibly in the public eye from his social media account, Tharoor's mistakes on the platform also don't go unnoticed.

In a recent tweet, Tharoor posted a picture of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi at a public rally. He captioned the photo, "Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity."

After Tharoor misspelled 'Indira' as 'India,' several Netizens pointed it out the gaffe and 'India Gandhi' soon became a trending hashtag on the platform.

But that wasn't the only thing wrong with the photo. He also apparently got the place wrong. Instead of US, the photo was actually captured in Moscow, in a different year from the one Tharoor mentioned.

However, most Netizens attributed the photo to one source, an archive of Old Indian photos. While Indira Gandhi did indeed visit Moscow, whether this particular photo is from that visit, is unclear.

A reverse search of the photo leads to a Pintrest photo, which redirects back to the same photo.

Following the 'clarification' by Twitter, Tharoor put out a tweet explaining that the picture was forwarded to him, and accepted the place may be different, but explained that his message still remained the same. "It still doesn't alter the message: the fact is that former PMs also enjoyed popularity abroad."

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

