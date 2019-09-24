'Who's India Gandhi?' Netizens Question Shashi Tharoor's Gaffe on Twitter

Shashi Tharoor is known for more than just being a Member of Parliament, he is somewhat of a Twitter sensation. His extensive use of vocabulary often manages to cause a kerfuffle leaving Netizens in a farrago.

But being one of the most prominent leaders who is very visibly in the public eye from his social media account, Tharoor's mistakes on the platform also don't go unnoticed.

In a recent tweet, Tharoor posted a picture of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi at a public rally. He captioned the photo, "Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity."

Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity. pic.twitter.com/aLovXvCyRz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 23, 2019

After Tharoor misspelled 'Indira' as 'India,' several Netizens pointed it out the gaffe and 'India Gandhi' soon became a trending hashtag on the platform.

India Gandhi ? Tharoor Sahab times have changed, It’s no more Gandhi Parivaar’s India. https://t.co/FWFz5mYuOC — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 23, 2019

But that wasn't the only thing wrong with the photo. He also apparently got the place wrong. Instead of US, the photo was actually captured in Moscow, in a different year from the one Tharoor mentioned.

Pic 1:-☺️▪️The Pic is not from US, it's from Moscow▪️The Pic is not of 1954, it's of 1956.▪️She's not India Gandhi, She's Indira Gandhi Pic 2:- ▪️According to Shashi Tharoor Sir Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954.Do Some basic fact check before Spreading ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cA5LXtOQTT — Sujay Raj (@Sujay__Raj) September 23, 2019

The pic is not from US, it's from Moscow (then USSR, now Russia)The pic is not of 1954, it's of 1956She's not India Gandhi, she's Indira Gandhi Do some basic fact checks before spreading Fake News, Mr Farrago @ShashiTharoor https://t.co/QnM75lI5ga pic.twitter.com/t3O777NMUF — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) September 23, 2019

India Gandhi ?Can u explain what he waana say? https://t.co/uw4TpnzGGQ — Reborn2ndtime ੴ☬ 🇹🇭 (@Reborn2ndtime_) September 23, 2019

However, most Netizens attributed the photo to one source, an archive of Old Indian photos. While Indira Gandhi did indeed visit Moscow, whether this particular photo is from that visit, is unclear.

A reverse search of the photo leads to a Pintrest photo, which redirects back to the same photo.

Following the 'clarification' by Twitter, Tharoor put out a tweet explaining that the picture was forwarded to him, and accepted the place may be different, but explained that his message still remained the same. "It still doesn't alter the message: the fact is that former PMs also enjoyed popularity abroad."

I am told this picture (forwarded to me) probably is from a visit to the USSR and not the US. Even if so, it still doesn't alter the message: the fact is that former PMs also enjoyed popularity abroad. When @narendramodi is honoured, @PMOIndia is honoured; respect is for India. https://t.co/9KQMcR0zTD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 23, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.