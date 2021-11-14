Who's the Actress Taylor Swift Refers to in 'All Too Well'? Twitter Has Theories

Taylor Swift released the 10-minute reclaimed version of “All Too well" and fans were, to say the least, “shook". Some were dragging Jake Gyllenhaal who is widely believed to be the person about whom the song was written, while others were in their feels, remembering their own old romantic wounds that time may have made fuzzy. The “All Too Well" short film packed an emotional punch, with actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien deftly pulling off their parts in what fans believe to be the real-life story of Swift and Gyllenhaal, who dated for three months in October 2010. The verisimilitude factor of the film kept most fans engrossed on Twitter, with lyrics of the song, the scenes and the what’s already known of Swift’s dating life analysed, compared and deconstructed. In particular, the following lines from the song have managed to retain Swifties’ attention ever since the release: “…Not weeping in a party bathroom, some actress asking me what happened: you. That’s what happened: you".

These are the additional lyrics that have been added in Taylor’s version of the song, and in the film, they occur when the purported younger versions of Swift and Gyllenhaal are breaking apart, and the former is especially torn up over it. Public imagination works in mysterious ways, so fans were in a scurry all over Twitter, digging up clues and past incidents as far as a decade ago involving Swift and actresses to decode who the person in question might have been. Jennifer Aniston, Anne Hathaway, even Gyllenhaal’s own sister Maggie have emerged as some of the popular choices among fans. New York Daily News reported in 2011 that Aniston told Swift to “hang in there" when the press hounded her about her love life. Glamour UK in 2015 reported that Hathaway met Swift when she was dating Gyllenhaal and had hung out with her one night. She had said to Swift: “You are a magnificent creature".

https://twitter.com/TayliviaTeam/status/1459049027543003136

the actress who asked "what happened" listening to all too well 10 minutes version pic.twitter.com/jGdfvSPyEF— lari. (@LIVSCARLSEN) November 12, 2021

Tag yourself in #RedTaylorsVersion. I’m some actress asking what happened in the bathroom on All Too Well (10 Minute Version) pic.twitter.com/zXogNOR31p— Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) November 12, 2021

the actress who asked taylor what was wrong as she weeper at a party in all too well is maggie gyllenhall in this essay i will pic.twitter.com/SOfFXav1TB— abbie 🐝 (@the_wastedworld) November 12, 2021

Some where of the opinion that it couldn’t have been Aniston.

The Jen Anniston article everyone is sharing literally says the incident happened at the peoples choice awards when the actress in All Too Well thing happened at her birthday party. https://t.co/66utyoHukD— Blair Waldorf (Taylor’s Version) (@urkissmycheek) November 12, 2021

Not weeping in a party bathroomSome actress asking me what happened, youThat's what happened, you#AllTooWell pic.twitter.com/3p5cCEWupw— Taylor Swift Polska (@SwiftPL) November 13, 2021

Of course, all of this is fan speculation, as is the whole bit about Gyllenhaal and what went down in these celebrities’ private lives. On November 12, Taylor Swift released her own version of her 2012 album ‘Red,’ almost ten years after it was first released. The re-recorded 30-track version of Red features nine bonus tracks, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton. Swift additionally shared that the album will be coming in vinyl in her first-ever TikTok post. Released in October 2012, her fourth studio album Red had included Swift’s first career Billboard Hot 100 No 1 single, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, as well as hits such as I Knew You Were Trouble, 22 and Everything Has Changed with Ed Sheeran. The album peaked at No 1 on the Billboard 200 the year of its release and remained on the chart for a whopping 171 weeks.

