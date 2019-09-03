Why a Canadian Tattoo Artist Got His Skin Removed And Preserved

A Canadian man had an unusual last wish for his wife before he died of complications from pneumonia last October: he wanted the tattoo art on his body to be removed and preserved so that it could survive long after he was gone from this world.

Chris Wenzel fell, who fell in love with tattoos as a 9-year-old boy, became a tattoo artist and eventually ran Electric Underground Tattoos in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, The Washington Post reports.

Before he died at the age of 41, Wenzel woke his wife from sleep one night to tell her that he wanted the art that covered his body to live on after him.

He had found a company that preserved tattoo works, and the wife promised to do her bit in fulfilling his last wish despite her reservations “about tempting fate.’

“You have to watch what you throw out into the world,” the Post quoted Cheryl Wenzel as having told her husband.

“You throw something out into the universe, and the Creator will answer you,” she said, before promising “Whatever you want, my love.”

So it was left to, Save My Ink Forever, a business in Cleveland run by father-son duo Michael and Kyle Sherwood, to remove and preserve the tattoos of Chris.

The Sherwoods traveled to Saskatchewan to supervise the largest removal of tattoo art that they had ever undertaken.

Tattoos covered Chris’s chest, back, arms and legs.

