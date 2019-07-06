Why a Cryptic Dhoni Tribute Video By ICC Has Left Fans Emotional, Confused (and Scared)

It's a sensitive topic nobody in India wants to touch upon, yet it is something they know is on the cards. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from the ODI cricket.

Dhoni, the former captain, brought Indian cricket to new heights ever since he took the baton from Rahul Dravid in 2007.

Once he led the charge, there was no looking back.

2007 World Twenty 20? Check.

2013 Champions Trophy? Check.

No.1 in Test Rankings? (2009) Check.

But it was the night of April 2, 2011, that has remained etched in the memory of every cricket lover in India. It was the same day when Dhoni launched Nuwan Kulasekara for a whacking six over long-on to end India's 28-year-old wait and helped his team lift the coveted ICC World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011.

But the times have changed. It's been 8 years since India brought home the cup. Virat Kohli has taken over Dhoni's duties and the 37-year-old isn't having the best of times on the field as the Men in Blue eye their third World Cup trophy in England.

Dhoni received massive criticism and backlash from all quarters for his "snail-paced" batting performances against Afghanistan and West Indies in the World Cup. Multiply it exponentially and that is what Mahi had to go through when he showed an apparent "lack of intent" during the run chase against England, India's only loss till now.

His display with the bat has been in contrast with India's dominance in the event thus far, with all eyes from the cricket fraternity have been glued on one man and one man only. Dhoni.

"Why is he still around?" "Is he playing Test cricket?" "Why can't he rotate strike if he cannot hit?" "His time's up. Dhoni has to retire."

Cricket fans in India have, understandably, put the legend under scanner for his streak of uninspired innings. The wobbly middle-order has only put the onus on him. One would say it was all spoken in a fit of rage and they would actually want Dhoni to continue even after the World Cup.

But the Internet is rife with speculations that the legend's time has indeed come and that Dhoni specifically dropped subtle hints in games against England and Bangladesh by thanking his bat sponsors. He was seen batting with an SG logo bat initially and switched to a BAS willow during the end of his innings. The weight of the bat did not weigh in on those discussions.

However, it is the governing body of cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC), that oiled Dhoni's retirement fire by throwing an ultimate scare in a form of tribute video on Saturday, hours ahead of India's final group stage game against Sri Lanka.

The timing of the video is especially crucial and one that could raise eyebrows and lead to further speculations of him hanging up his boots as soon as India plays its last match in England.

Is ICC celebrating Dhoni's illustrious career only for his birthday (July 7)? Or is the governing body gearing up for India's hotly-anticipated semi-finals? Or is it the farewell video for Dhoni nobody had asked for?

🔹 A name that changed the face of Indian cricket🔹 A name inspiring millions across the globe🔹 A name with an undeniable legacyMS Dhoni – not just a name! #CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cDbBk5ZHkN — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019

There were questions. Lots of them.

But why are you making such videos in the middle of the world cup pic.twitter.com/WcTIZDRST4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 6, 2019

This post confirmed the retirement of msd after cwc2019😭 — Apurv Borkar (@ApurvBorkar) July 6, 2019

I Think Something Will Happen 😭😭 — 💙 KARTHIK MSD💙 (@karthik250392) July 6, 2019

Is this happening ? pic.twitter.com/P7di789bpF — Kimjong Annan (@Surende60047239) July 6, 2019

In any case, Kohli (and India) is only three games away from lifting the World Cup on July 14.

Should India upset the hosts England or New Zealand in the semi-finals encounter, it would be a fitting tribute to bring the cup home and honour the legend with the farewell he truly deserves.