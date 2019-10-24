Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Why a Family in Haryana is Eagerly Waiting for a Stray Bull to Poop Gold

Once the bull takes a dump, the family is hopeful that they can retrieve their lost possession, which is 40 grams of gold.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Why a Family in Haryana is Eagerly Waiting for a Stray Bull to Poop Gold
Image for representation purpose only.

Imagine waiting for a bull to take a dump to breathe a sigh of relief.

Well, a family in Haryana is doing just that by waiting for a stray bull to poop since the past three days.

Why? Because once the bull takes a dump, the family is hopeful that they can retrieve their lost possession, which is 40 grams of gold.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the incident happened when the family accidentally threw away the gold items along with some vegetable scraps, which was thereby consumed by the mammal.

Now, the family is feeding the bull with the choicest meals so as to recover the gold once it takes a dump.

Two family members of Janak Raj, a local businessman, accidentally kept their ornaments in a bowl in their kitchen. Thereafter, to add to the fiasco, someone filled the bowl with vegetable scraps and then threw out the contents, along with the gold, for the strays to consume.

Only after one of the earrings was found outside that the family realised the situation of missing jewellery. Curious, the family checked on the CCTV footage only to leave shell shocked.

The report also said that the family had to hunt the stray bull for five hours to get hold of it.

“We have been checking the dung to recover the gold. It’s a dirty job, but we have no other option,” Janak Raj told the daily.

The news soon broke on twitter and since then it has created a laughing riot online. “Jamaal ghota or isabgol could help,” one user jokingly commented. “Orna-vorous cows,” wrote another.

As per the report, Ravinder Sharma, retired director, research (DR) from Lala Lajpat Rai University of veterinary and animal sciences (LLRU) has said that an X-ray should be performed on the bull at first.

“This will confirm whether the animal has swallowed the gold or not. Depending on the location of the gold inside the bull, it will be clear if it can be retrieved through surgery. The matter is a bit complex, but the possibility of the jewels coming out with the stool is possible,” he added.



