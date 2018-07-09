Why a Knife Maker From London Made a LEGO Version Of The Golden Temple

You may have seen a Lego version of The Statue of Liberty and the Pyramid of Gaza and maybe even the rare collection of the Taj Mahal, but now we just got a Lego version of The Golden Temple in Amritsar.The Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib or Darbar Sahib is a very famous Gurdwara located in the city of Amritsar, Punjab, India and is worshiped by Sikhs across the world.The Golden Temple not only plays a huge part in their religion, it is also one of the most visited places in India and has been nominated as a UNSECO World Heritage Site.The creator of its Lego version, Kam Singh is a knife-maker in London, England.He said he decided to build the set after discovering "that no such model exists."Being Sikh himself, he wanted to build the model for the religious significance it holds, along with being one of the most beautiful architectural structures in the world.However, he had very limited knowledge about Lego design so to create something of this magnitude, he needed expertise."I reached out to a professional Lego design specialist, and together we collaborated to faithfully recreate the design of the temple," he said. Sigh said that it took many months to do the design work and create a set of build instructions.The assembly process was also long. Finding the right pieces from the long list required time, and they were sourced from several different countries including Netherlands, Germany, Canada and Australia."After patiently waiting for the pieces to arrive I began to assemble the model - working on it a few hours a day." Singh said. "It took me about a week total to complete the assembly."When he finished, he said he was "awestruck" by it's beauty. "The photos do not do it justice," he added.Taking the best photos he could, he put them up on Instagram, and instantly had people asking where they could buy the set.After assembling the piece, he wanted to submit the set, but according to the rules in their Idea submission guideline, religious buildings are prohibited.For now, he has found manufacturer who can produce the set and received a sample equivalent to the quality of Lego.He said that the cost of the project is quite high as many pieces have to be specifically moulded for the set. In an effort to make it affordable for all, Singh has now launched a Kickstarter campaign.The cost of building the original model was over £400 pounds or over Rs 36,000.After he made a kickstarter campaign to fund this project, he posted images of the model on Reddit, which got him close to 10k likes and a lot of support for making this piece in general.He said that this is just the first project for Khalsa Forge, and he hopes to collaborate with many other artists to create inspiring and elevating pieces.Next in line is what he calls "Our Lego Singh minifigure," and mentions that there will be inspiration to build a lot more.When that happens, the Lego artwork in itself may be as stunning as this piece which is serious competition in terms of beauty to the real monument in itself.