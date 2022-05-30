Why Airplane Windows Are Round and Not Square in Shape

Many of us love the window seats while travelling on a flight. Irrespective of the choices, almost everyone has noticed that airplane windows are round in shape. What can be the reason behind it? Does it have something to do with safety? Let’s explore.

According to the how stuff works website, window seats of the plane were square until the 1950s. As flying gradually became more popular, airlines began to fly at higher altitudes for cost cutting purposes.

To make planes fly at higher altitudes, they had to be increasingly pressurised. Due to this, pressure differences between the inside and outside of the plane increased causing more stress. This proved to be fatal on two occasions, resulting in massive tragedies in 1953 and 1954 when commercial airliners (de Havilland Comets, the first jet airliner) disintegrated midair. De Havilland Comets’ last flight was in September 1981.

The cause of these unfortunate events was found to be square windows. These tragic events prompted the engineers to think of window designs with a fresh perspective.

Engineers found that due to the sharp edges of square windows, natural weak spots were created which caused metal fatigue failure. The weakening of these corners was further accelerated by air pressure at high altitudes.

Due to the weakening of these corners, square windows broke apart from pressure. In comparison to square windows, rounded windows distribute pressure evenly. That’s because the rounded windows have no corners for stress to concentrate. It reduces the eventuality of cracks. Circular shapes are more resistant to the repeated pressure differences between inside and outside of aircraft.

Similarly, there are bleed holes to keep air pressure constant onboard.

