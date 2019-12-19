Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Why an Old Video of Jamia Milia Students Singing Their Anthem is Going Viral Now

Students have now come together and taken to Twitter, to draw a parallel between their protests and their varsity anthem.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Why an Old Video of Jamia Milia Students Singing Their Anthem is Going Viral Now
Video grab. ( Image credits: YouTube / Twitter )

While the students of Jamia Milia Islamia agitate, netizens are taking to social media to share the Jamia Tarana, ‘Dayar-e-Shauq Mera’, a song in praise of the motherland.

A video of the Jamia Milia Islamia alumni singing the Tarana was first posted in 2015. It has now resurfaced and is being used in support of the protesting students.

The lyrics of the song that goes like — "Dayar-e-Shauq Mera, Shehr-e-Arzoo Mera (This is the land of my hopes, This is the land of my dreams)" have resonated at a time like this, in the country.

Students have now come together and taken to Twitter, to draw a parallel between their protests and the varsity's anthem.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

