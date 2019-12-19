Why an Old Video of Jamia Milia Students Singing Their Anthem is Going Viral Now
Students have now come together and taken to Twitter, to draw a parallel between their protests and their varsity anthem.
While the students of Jamia Milia Islamia agitate, netizens are taking to social media to share the Jamia Tarana, ‘Dayar-e-Shauq Mera’, a song in praise of the motherland.
A video of the Jamia Milia Islamia alumni singing the Tarana was first posted in 2015. It has now resurfaced and is being used in support of the protesting students.
The lyrics of the song that goes like — "Dayar-e-Shauq Mera, Shehr-e-Arzoo Mera (This is the land of my hopes, This is the land of my dreams)" have resonated at a time like this, in the country.
Listen to Tarana of my alma mater Jamia Millia Islamia, you will realise why its sons and daughters are so mad 😍
(It is in Persianised Urdu but this Video haa subtitles).https://t.co/ul0yOObUzY
— M Reyaz, PhD (@journalistreyaz) December 18, 2019
Tarana Jamia Millia Islamia -
Dayar-e- shauq Mera, Shehr-e-aarzoo mera
This is the land of my hopes
This is the land of my dreams#JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest #Jamia #jamiamiliaislamiahttps://t.co/ZzfFHdcXi1
— Muslims of India (@WeIndianMuslims) December 13, 2019
तुमसे यूंही नहीं प्यार है #जामिया,तुमने मुझे चलना सिखाया,मुझे ज़माने के फिरौन से मुकाबला करने की हिम्मत दी,मुझे इस क़ाबिल बनाया है कि मैं अच्छे-बुरे, हक़ और बातिल,नफ़रत और प्यार का फ़र्क़ समझ सकूं. @aaqibrk @shadabnazmi #JamiaMilliaIslamia #JamiaProtests https://t.co/CwyKWanAYd
— Shadab Moizee (@shadabmoizee) December 18, 2019
