Why an Old Video of Jamia Milia Students Singing Their Anthem is Going Viral Now

While the students of Jamia Milia Islamia agitate, netizens are taking to social media to share the Jamia Tarana, ‘Dayar-e-Shauq Mera’, a song in praise of the motherland.

A video of the Jamia Milia Islamia alumni singing the Tarana was first posted in 2015. It has now resurfaced and is being used in support of the protesting students.

The lyrics of the song that goes like — "Dayar-e-Shauq Mera, Shehr-e-Arzoo Mera (This is the land of my hopes, This is the land of my dreams)" have resonated at a time like this, in the country.

Students have now come together and taken to Twitter, to draw a parallel between their protests and the varsity's anthem.

Listen to Tarana of my alma mater Jamia Millia Islamia, you will realise why its sons and daughters are so mad 😍 (It is in Persianised Urdu but this Video haa subtitles).https://t.co/ul0yOObUzY — M Reyaz, PhD (@journalistreyaz) December 18, 2019

Tarana Jamia Millia Islamia - Dayar-e- shauq Mera, Shehr-e-aarzoo mera This is the land of my hopes This is the land of my dreams#JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest #Jamia #jamiamiliaislamiahttps://t.co/ZzfFHdcXi1 — Muslims of India (@WeIndianMuslims) December 13, 2019

#JamiaMilliaIslamia was born from protest against colonial British rule & now after a century it leads nation against fascist rule of Modi-Shah. Proud to be a Jamiate! Dayaar e Shauq Mera...https://t.co/mbNIfWOoYA#JamiaProtest #AmitShahMustResign #IndiaAgainstBJP #NoMoreBJP — Ajmal | അജ്മൽ | اجمل (@ajsazadi) December 16, 2019

Tarana Jamia Millia Islamia - Dayar-e- shauq Mera, Shehr-e-aarzoo mera This is the land of my hopes This is the land of my dreams#JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest #Jamia #jamiamiliaislamiahttps://t.co/yZQYhPJGiA — India भारत ﮨﻨﺪﻭﺳﺘﺎﻥ (@IndianDNA) December 13, 2019

2 lines from Jamia's tarana :- "Hue the aake yahi khema zan wo deewane Uthe the sun k Jo awaaze rehbaran-e-watan " Proud of Jamia Millia Islamia. ❤️ — Against CAA, with JMI/AMU/Constitution (@LMusanghi) December 13, 2019

