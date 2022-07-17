Why Are All 'Team Outings' About Going to Bar and Drinking? Desi CEO Wants to Know

What comes to your mind when you think about an outing with your work team? Many of us would consider going to a bar or a restaurant and having drinks. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user Ankit highlighted how these team outings have been reduced to going out and chugging alcohol. Deeming this as “sad,” he mentioned that such team outings “unhealthy and expensive.” He also asked people for alternatives.

Ankit is the Editor-in-Chief of Coinswitch Kuber. In his latest tweet, he wrote, “Really sad how “team outing” has been reduced to going out and drinking alcohol. It’s boring, unhealthy & expensive! It’s worse enough that smokers won’t stop passively killing us, but to endure a drinking session… What are some successful alternatives? Pls share TIA.” Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and garnered tons of responses.

While many people think agreed with him, there were also people who suggested things like going for hikes, go-carting, bowling, or long walks in public parks instead. People also mentioned their own experiences. One person wrote, “It is even sadder for non-smokers and non-drinkers for the amount of mental pressure that they have to face in such so-called outings. Like, you want to enjoy but others keep telling you that you are not enjoying because it does not fit their definition.”

Another person wrote, “I can think of a few healthier alternatives – Meet on a playground and play some sports. Because sports help with building team spirit and coordination – Go on a trek. It’s really fun and you’ll make great memories – Go for a zumba / dance workout session. Fun and awesome.”

Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the tweet with their own captions. Here are a few responses.

Indoor trampoline parks – we took our team there recently and it opened up the ‘inner child’ pic.twitter.com/gOIlQBWLbh — Fin Barnett (@finbarnett01) July 14, 2022

We all DME senior doctors had a sensory and stimulating walk yesterday to fire up our imaginations and used the freshness of the mind (with some caffeine) to think about new service provisions.@geriatricsdoc @nat_stanley @nayeemk79 @sashnhs @EsashP pic.twitter.com/0wVoF1Y2ws — Somaditya Bandyopadhyay (@somsuj) July 15, 2022

Home visits & family picnics. What other better way to bond than with families? These are exclusionary tactics — Kumud Shankar (@KumudShankar) July 14, 2022

Go for a beautiful hike. https://t.co/XCzQGrKCkB — Prateek Rastogi (@PrateekRusty) July 15, 2022

In one of my previous jobs, the entire team (of 15 people) went to Smaaaash, a gaming arcade and spent the entire day there. We played in small groups, switched up groups, played bowling with the whole team. It was epic! The best team endeavour I’ve been to so far. https://t.co/uNn9mKlouu — Falooly (@Falooly) July 15, 2022

Many people won't want to show up for other activities as readily as for happy hour atleast I won't https://t.co/heZ16j9ujz — Seagull (@priya_prabu) July 15, 2022

when i used to have a day job in finance we'd go out drinking until 2am at least once a week when you are early 20s you think the senior guys are pretty hip now i look back, they were in their 40's with wife and kids and were out drinking with 20 year olds, just sad https://t.co/SQosPdVg1W — Worst Contrarian (@worstcontrarian) July 14, 2022

What would your suggestion be for the same?

