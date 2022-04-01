Why Are Burner Phones Making Headlines? Here is What You Need to Know

Not many people knew what exactly burner phones were, however, now, they are making headlines everywhere. But why? It started when White House logs published by CBS News and The Washington Post revealed that former US President Donald Trump spent more than seven hours on January 6 calling… no one. This was the day when the US Capitol was seized by a mob of his supporters. This statement is a contradiction to multiple reports stating that the former US President had a conversation with Vice-President Mike Pence, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville. The Alabama Senator recollected that he spoke to Trump at around 2:00 pm as he informed him that the vice-president had been evacuated from the Capitol by Secret Service.

Why are there no records of these conversations? This also raises another question - Did Trump use burner phones or aides’ phones?

While speaking to Washington Post, Trump said that he had never heard of the term “burner phone." Like Trump, not many people were aware of the term, until the crime drama The Wire popularised it in the early 2000s.

President’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, contradicted his statement as he told CBS News that he and Trump had spoken about how burner phones. These phones provide a sense of anonymity and are sold in the US by companies like Tracfone and Alcatel. They have now become popular among criminal elements and spouses. Not just these criminals but campaigners protesting police brutality, adulterous spouses, and visitors avoiding roaming charges abroad also use these phones.

A report by The New York Times states, “Mr Trump typically relies on his cellphones when he does not want a call going through the White House switchboard and logged for senior aides to see. Many of those Mr Trump speaks with most often on one of his cellphones, such as hosts at Fox News, share the president’s political views, or simply enable his sense of grievance about any number of subjects."

Trump, however, denied the story as he deemed it to be “soooo wrong". The panel will now look into whether Trump used burner phones, aides’ phones, or other backchannels to record talks during the Capitol attack.

