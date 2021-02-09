Why Are Gal Gadot and Meryl Streep Trending on Desi Twitter? Kangana Ranaut May Have the Answer

Kangana Ranaut has been an evergreen trend on social media lately for her bizarre and controversial tweets about anything and everything. Recently in another such jibe, the actor on Tuesday declared she has raw talent like Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, and skilled action capabilities and glamour like actress Gal Gadot. Following Kangana's odd comparison, soon Gal Gadot and Meryl Streep started trending on desi Twitter.

She also stated that she is "open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet".

Taking to Twitter, the actress made her assertion sharing several images from her upcoming films, Thalaivi and Dhaakad. The photographs show Kangana's physical transformation when she gained weight for her role in Thalaivi and shed the extra kilos for the action film Dhaakad.

"Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.

Taking to a subsequent tweet she even said, "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

However, her entire comparison with famed international actors soon drew mockery from desis, who were visibly shocked at her self-love.

In one tweet, when a person said, "Kangana and Meryl Streep in one breath? BLASPHEMY. Kangana is nowhere close to Meryl and can never be. Why is Kangana so pompous?", the actress wondered why many "worship white people," Kangana soon hit back at him saying, "I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can’t, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex?"

Soon her post went viral with netizens trolling the actor for her unreasonable comparison with the two actresses, making Merul Streep and Gal Gaddot the top trend.

Currently, Kangana has been reported shooting for her action flick ‘Dhaakad’, which is a spy thriller where Kangana will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Arjun's character is named Rudraveer. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and slated to release on October 1, 2021.

(With inputs from IANS )