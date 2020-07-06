'Why are My B***s on Your Phone': Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Fox News Host's Hilarious Tweet Fail

Former New York State Judge in the United States and Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro unwittingly made a faux pas on Sunday evening when she tweeted an image of herself wearing a face mask. While the mask was on point, an image open on Judge Jeanine's phone caught the eye of American model Chrissy Teigen who seemed to notice something familiar in the photo - her breasts.

Pirro, who hosts Fox News Channel's Justice with Judge Jeanine, had been attending a public event when she donned the mask and posted the photo with the caption, "Wearing my mask out east," probably to spread awareness about wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic in the US. Pirro

Wearing my mask out east pic.twitter.com/1I56bDQeMs — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) July 6, 2020

While the judge appeared to be in a public place, her phone, which was visible in the photo was kept on the table. It appears that Pirro was in the middle of watching a video that Teigen recently uploaded to flaunt her "new" breasts on her phone. Teigen's video came after she claimed to have her old breast implants removed.

Taking to Twitter, Teigen who is also the wife of musician John Legend, said, "Jeanine why are my b**bs up on your phone"

jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone https://t.co/69MW72y0YM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2020

She went on to prove that the image that could be seen on Pirro's phone was indeed a still from her video.

The tweet garnered thousands of hilarious reactions. Many couldn't belive that Teigen actually managed to spot the tiny little detail. Others just made jokes at Judge Pirro's expense.

Teigen's breasts have known to spark controversy before. LAst year, the model gave a befitting respone to a troll who asked her to "cover up" in ront of her daughter in response to a photo shared by her on her Instagram page.

