Why are Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Defenders Using the EXACT Same Tweet to Troll Niharika Singh?



2005 Miss India Niharika Singh's experiences in Bollywood but especially with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mayank Singh Singvi



Niharika and other women accused Siddiqui of making up lies in his autobiography, due to which he withdrew the book.



This is her side of the story. pic.twitter.com/XBVGgE3r0c

— Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) November 9, 2018



I think Niharika Singh #MeToo allegations against #NawazuddinSiddiqui is totally fake!! Nawazuddin is an versatile humble & graceful actor and person to our Bollywood. Please don't defame him



— सरला (@SarlaSungroya) November 10, 2018





I think Niharika Singh #MeToo allegations against #NawazuddinSiddiqui is totally fake!! Nawazuddin is an versatile humble & graceful actor and person to our Bollywood.

— Digital Salman (@salman3126) November 10, 2018



Dear frnds, I am sure Niharika Singh #MeToo allegations against #NawazuddinSiddiqui is totally fake!! Nawazuddin is an versatile humble & graceful actor and person to our Bollywood.



— सोनम गुप्ता (@100nam__Gupta) November 10, 2018





Nawazuddin is an versatile humble and graceful actor and person to our Bollywood. #NawazuddinSiddiqui

— छोटा डाॅन (@Ziddi_Gujjar843) November 10, 2018



Nawazuddin is an versatile humble & graceful actor and person to our Bollywood.#NawazuddinSiddiqui



— ज्योतिका (@_Joganiya_) November 10, 2018





#NawazuddinSiddiqui Nawazuddin is an versatile humble & graceful actor and person to our Bollywood.

— A❤️ सानिया 🎭#TMG (@1officialsania) November 10, 2018

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently accused of sexual misconduct by former Miss India and his ex-girlfriend Niharika Singh. The model penned down a long post in which she outlines Siddiqui's allegedly abusive behaviour toward her.In a series of tweets shared by journalist Sandhya Menon, Singh wrote about her early experiences in Bollywood and the film industry and also about how her relationship with Siddiqui started and eventually soured due to his unfaithfulness and deception. She said that one morning, Siddiqui came over to her house forced himself upon her and also told her once that he wanted a 'Miss India or actress' to be his wife.The accusations have gone viral in social media and opinion has been firmly polarised. While many believed the victim's account, many, especially the 'fans' of Siddiqui, refused to believe Singh's account.Despite Siddiqui's recent Sacred Games co-star Kubra Sait backing up Singh's claims, Siddiqui's fans were furious at Singh for alleging something like this against the celebrated actor.However, a closer look at the tweets in favour of Siddiqui revealed a disturbing pattern. While there were many who made a variety of comments, both in favour and against Siddiqi, a particular tweet with the same words was shared repeatedly. The tweet read thus: "I think Niharika Singh #MeToo allegations against #NawazuddinSiddiqui is totally fake!! Nawazuddin is a versatile humble & graceful actor and person to our Bollywood."Many of those in support of the actor floated the hashtag #NawazuddinSiddiqi and seem to have copy pasted the same line on their own feeds. This could mean two things: Either they were too lazy to make up their own tweet, or, this is an organised system of social media trolling of women and men who may choose to speak out against the powerful.Some tweets carried a slightly different version of the first line. But the second line was always the same.While the rest did not even bother putting up any other lines.At the time of writing this article, there were at least 50 such tweets on Twitter.This is not the first time that matters between Siddiqi and the 2005 Miss India have reached the public eye. Earlier, the actor had released a biography in which he had widely spoken about Singh.After criticism, the book was pulled off the stands. The real question is, who are these people who are defending Siddiqui using the same tweet template?Organised social media trolling is a known reality in the age of the internet. But the sheer volume of the tweets is ominous and appears to solely be aimed at discrediting Singh's claims without a shred of evidence to support either side.