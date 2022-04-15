Why Are Our Slippers Called Hawaii Chappals? The Stories Nobody Ever Told You

We are using a lot of things in our daily lives that provide us with a lot of comforts but don’t bother to know the origins of their names. Their unique names have an interesting history attached to them. The case with slippers commonly referred to as Hawaii Chappals, is no different. Many of us never bothered to contemplate why they are called Hawaii Chappals. There are a lot of interesting stories associated with it.

The history of this unique name is connected with the Hawaiian Islands, a group of volcanic islands located in the central pacific ocean. A special type of tree titled T is found on this island. A special rubber-like fabric is extracted from this tree with which these slippers are made. And that’s how these slippers came to be known as Hawaii chappals.

In Brazil, a company, Havainas, started making Hawaii chappals in 1962. These chappals had a blue and white colour design, which became one of the most popular colour combinations. These colours are also most common in all slippers.

Apart from that, Elmer Scott used to make rubber boots for plantation workers. When the boot-making material was less in quantity due to the second world war, Scott changed his business. Instead of making boots, he started making sandals for submarines.

After the war ended, he started making slippers. Scott is no more, but the slippers he started are still being made by his son Steve. Steve’s two sons also assist him in this business. The shop is called Scott Hawaii. Today Scott Hawaii rubber slippers are the most popular in the industry.

These slippers were introduced in India via the Bata shoe company. They came to be widely preferred by Indians for their durability. Bata India Ltd was started in the year 1931 in Konnagar, West Bengal.

