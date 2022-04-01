BuzzFix: Why Are People Peeling Raw Eggs in Bizarre Trend on TikTok?

If you are a regular social media user, you may have come across the latest trend on video-sharing platform TikTok, where people are simply seen peeling raw eggs. Yes, making an entry in the long list of weird viral challenges, people are putting their complete focus on methodically peeling raw eggs. Tweezers, blemish extractors, cuticle pushers, and toothpicks are some of the common “tools" used by users to peel the eggs. While some are able to perfectly peel a pale yellow egg membrane at the end of the videos, others fail the task and end up with broken whites and yolks that are perfect for a scrambled egg.

Raw Egg Peeling Origins

While peeling raw egg is a recent trend, the practice dates quite a long time back. Peeling the hard outer shell of an egg without breaking the raw membrane side is a difficult task and takes hours to do successfully. One wrong move and you will end up with raw egg splattered all over. Doctors and dentists are known to have been practicing it for years to hone their surgical skills. While it might take unskilled people like us quite some time to the task successfully, medical professionals are known to peel a raw egg in around 10 minutes without breaking the membrane.

In the below video from 2016, a Chinese neurosurgeon peels a raw egg with utmost precision in just 10 minutes. The video mentions that “the tip is to use proper strength, then peel it bit by bit."

Why are Peeling Raw Eggs Videos trending?

The hashtag #EggPeelChallenge has had over 15 million views on TikTok since it first started. While there is an ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) factor when it comes to such videos, complete with trending and catchy music, many believe that it is oddly satisfying to watch someone successfully peel the shell off of a raw egg.

Kelsey Weekman, senior internet culture reporter at Yahoo! told the New York Post, “It’s always satisfying to watch people peel things, but I think it’s more than that."

“I think we’re drawn to the tension and to see if people can pull stuff off with high stakes. I also know that this draws a solid live audience, and it’s much easier to make money off of a video when it’s live than when it’s just a typical TikTok post," she added.

The trend is currently not limited to TikTok as it has already prompted several discussions on other platforms. Popular livestreamer and content creator Ludwig Ahgren has made a 12-minute long video about his attempts at the challenge that has received 796,000 views already.

