Why Are Shrines And Temples Dedicated To Big Cats In India’s Forests?

In the Hindu mythology, animals play an essential role and are even revered as gods at times. From Lord Hanuman, who led the popular monkey army to defend Lord Ram to Lord Ganesh — who has the head of an elephant and is revered for his intelligence — Hinduism respects wildlife. Even today, many animals are respected for the folklore associated with them. Tigers are one such animal that continue to hold a special influence among tribal communities living in the forests across the country. The shrines and temples in forests depict centuries-old tradition of forest dwellers, who have a different relationship with the big cats.

Indigenous communities in Central and Western India, like the Gond, Warli and Koli, have worshipped tigers and leopards. The big feline cats have several temples and shrines dedicated to them in several national reserve forests including Warli and Mahadeo communities in and around Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra. According to a study published in the 2018’s newsletter of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) titled ‘Monsters or Gods? Narratives of Large Cat Worship in Western India,’ the belief in Waghoba representing the tiger or the leopard appears to be geographically widespread in western India.

Waghoba is a combination of the Marathi words for big cat and community elder. In total, there are 33 shrines present in the region made of wood, stones or mud, which were identified across Maharashtra and Goa, mentioned the study.

The study said Waghoba is viewed as the ‘Junglacha Rakhandar’ which translates to ‘protector of the forest’, and is worshipped because of fear and respect. For the tribal communities, the forests are an important resource, providing them food and firewood. Considering tiger as one of the dangerous predators of the forest, the tribal communities believe that the forest is the realm of the Wagh (tiger or leopard). Hence it is only natural to appease the deity with sacrificial offerings, so that they do not attack humans and stay away from entering the villages. Vidya Athreya, a wildlife biologist had told Hindustan Times, “More than just the ‘fear’ aspect we keep reading about, these shrines are a way of giving respect to these big cats. It doesn’t mean they (worshipers) are not fearful, but they just know better how to navigate these animals so that conflict is reduced.”

While the Warlis know it as Waghoba, the Gonds call it Baghdev. The shrines dedicated to the big feline are often marked by a stone statue or a wooden panel made of teak, painted or engraved with the animal’s image, while the idol of the animal is often placed under a thick canopy of lush green trees.

