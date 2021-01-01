‘Why are You Dressed Like That’ is a Meme That Perfectly Sums Up Growing Up Desi

If you're desi, whether resident or immigrant, there's definitely been that one moment in your life when you are about to step out, and you are saying 'goodbye' to your family and they've questioned your outfit.

In fact, it's perhaps been the exact same line, 'Why are you dressed like that?' in a variety of languages and dialects. It usually starts with a critique of why your outfit isn't appropriate and ends with a roast by your desi family.

The Internet's newest meme, is just that - reliving the experience of being judged on your outfit which you thought was normal.

The meme is a two-part photo tweet format, which celebrates unconventional fashion. You can use it to highlight your own outfits, but most people are using it for fashion faux pas from the reel world.

To partake in the meme, type "Why are you dressed like that" and "Like what" followed by two photos. The first image is often a crowded dinner table of guests who look like they're waiting to drag your outfit to hell, and the second showcases the wardrobe in question. (This is where you can really get creative.)

The meme first appeared on Dec. 15 when Twitter user @nternetgirl posted the dinner table shot alongside an image of a dark-looking low-polygon person.

“why are you dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/HxNibuSd4x — jade (@nternetgirl) December 15, 2020

And now it's turned into a meme trend.

“why are you dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/SzhOjPbEJD — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 26, 2020

“why are you dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/KfxbGvOb86 — RS1 (@danGerosies) December 31, 2020

“Why are you “You don’tdressed like that?” buy me new clothes.” pic.twitter.com/YCTfacdZfa — Ly (@spoiler4you) December 28, 2020

“why are you dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/ueapKyT8Hu — Kelsey (@notorious_KRG) December 28, 2020

Every Indian kid growing up has definitely heard this, and definitely more than once. The only appropriate answer would have been, "It's called fashion, look it up," but only if you are ready for the storm that follows in your brown household for 'talking back.'