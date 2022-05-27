Why Astrology Recommends Hanging of Lemons And Chilies

People in India follow a lot of customs and they have continued for ages. Sometimes these customs make sense to people and when they don’t, they’re labelled superstitions. These customs are followed in everyday lives just to keep us away from harm’s way.

From a black cat crossing your path to calling someone from behind while they are leaving, many such customs are prevalent in Indian society today. One such custom that we are going to talk about today is hanging lemons and chilis outside our houses.

It is said that hanging lemon and chilli outside your shop or house wards off the evil eye. From evil spirits to negative forces and evil eyes, the chilli-lemon combination works in all ways. The custom is so popular that everyone in India follows it one way or another. You might have seen it either outside a house, a shop, a vehicle, or a room. The aim is to protect these dearly loved objects or places from the evil eye or negative forces of visitors.

Know what astrology says

Astrology says that the sour taste and pungent smell of lemons and chillies keep evil eyes and black forces away. The sourness and pungency disturb the evil eye’s concertation making their effect weak.

They have such a strong signature taste that as soon as someone starts to see them, they are distracted due to the imagination of the taste and smell of lemons and chillies. This distraction protects the place or the object from the evil eye and negative forces.

