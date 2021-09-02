Why Balika Vadhu’s ‘Episode 1157’ is Trending After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

With the untimely demise of popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla today, grief-stricken social media users are looking to the past for solace. An old episode of Hindi series Balika Vadhu, which arguably brought Shukla to the limelight, is going viral now. It features him and co-star Pratyusha Banerjee, who died by suicide in 2016, in a now-gutting wedding episode. The two characters, Shukla’s Shiv and Banerjee’s Anandi, can be seen in elaborate wedding attire, participating in several post-wedding rituals. The two characters can be seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes and also engaging in some romantic banter, where Anandi addresses Shiv as “Collector sahab". In the 2008 drama, Shukla plays a Collector who marries the titular character, Anandi. With Shukla’s demise, three popular characters of the chart-topping TV drama ‘Balika Vadhu’ are no more. Apart from Shukla and Banerjee, veteran actor Surekha Sikri who played ‘Dadi sa’ in the series, passed away at the age of 75. She had been unwell for several months, and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020.

But why did this particular episode from the series go viral? Google trends from approximately the last hour (at the time of writing this article), reveal that people have been searching about the late actor’s “marriage" and family. Some of the popular topics being searched involved his family, “marriage", “wife" and “marriage date". Bigg Boss housemate Shehnaz Gill was also associated in many of the searches as she had been previously rumoured to be in a relationship with Shukla. In February 2013, he had confirmed that he was not, in fact, married to Gill. He had debunked the marriage rumours in a tweet, writing, “Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai … main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai … maybe they know more than I do about me," while replying to a fan.

Check out the Google trends for search term “siddharth [sic] shukla marriage".

Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital today. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” a senior Cooper Hospital official has stated. Sidharth’s tragic demise has wracked the entertainment industry, with tweets and posts condoling his family and fans pouring in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here