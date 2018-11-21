GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'Why be on a Dating Site'? Man Trolls Woman for Saying No on Tinder but Twitter Schools him

The sender had found the woman on Tinder and had stalked her to her Instagram account which she had linked to his profile. She said that though she told the sender several times that she was not interested in speaking to him, the sender persisted.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Why be on a Dating Site'? Man Trolls Woman for Saying No on Tinder but Twitter Schools him
The sender had found the woman on Tinder and had stalked her to her Instagram account which she had linked to his profile. She said that though she told the sender several times that she was not interested in speaking to him, the sender persisted.
Loading...
Dating sites can be a difficult place to navigate, especially for women many of whom face the issue of stalking, unnecessary pestering and harassment on these sites. Even though most sites today have developed stricter measures to protect the identity and security of users, many continue to face various kinds of abuse on these platforms, from stalking, unsolicited interaction, shaming to worse crimes.

One such incident recently surfaced on Twitter after a user by the name of @gothhunny posted screenshots of messages she had received on Instagram. The sender had found the woman on Tinder and had stalked her to her Instagram account which she had linked to his profile. She said that though she told the sender several times that she was not interested in speaking to him, the sender persisted.

When she wouldn't respond, the man lost his calm and started ranting about how some women were 'irrational'. He said that he was okay with taking a no but only when there was a reason for it. He also accused her of spreading misery and negativity and irrationally refusing to talk to him, despite being on a dating site. He claimed that she was on a dating site, she was obliged to engage with him as he was an amazing guy whom she would allegedly 'love' if she met him in person.

Despite the woman repeatedly telling him that she was uninterested, the man kept persisting and flinging vitriol at the girl. However, the woman was adamant and did not give in. Instead, she shared the screenshots of the messages on Twitter which immediately went viral. Encouraged by the post, several other women also shared their own accounts of men misbehaving with them on dating sites because they could not take no for an answer.















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...