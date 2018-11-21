'Why be on a Dating Site'? Man Trolls Woman for Saying No on Tinder but Twitter Schools him



i rejected a man today, who found me off tinder but we did not match. this is how the conversation ended after i said 6 times i was not interested. pic.twitter.com/AfQX2tWCK9

— julia (@gothhunny) November 17, 2018



Lol this literally happened to me last week, some men can not take rejection pic.twitter.com/Xo7srOKcvg



— Miko Starks (@_mstarks) November 19, 2018





One that I got after mentioning previously that I wasn’t interested (nicely) as this was a site where people can message you whether you’re interested or not. pic.twitter.com/XOFvQU6KiZ

— professional djinn (@lizamonsteroned) November 19, 2018



It's scary how many guys literally cannot grasp the concept of not being wanted. They are raised thinking they are god's gift to women and have no rational thought or humanity. It's sad that a guy being chill about it is so rare that it makes girls happy.



— ' est riend (@UselessDrago) November 19, 2018





Good call. I always genuinely think I’m doing the nicer thing by not just straight up ignoring them and trying to tell them why I am not interested, but it’s not worth the death threats or shaming.

— professional djinn (@lizamonsteroned) November 19, 2018



He doesn't, though. She wasn't attracted to him, & doesn't owe a stranger an explanation for that. Women can't go out w/ every single entitled man who shows interest just to coddle their ego. We have the right to personal taste & don't have to be attracted to everyone.



— Sarah Hogle (@witchofthewords) November 19, 2018



Dating sites can be a difficult place to navigate, especially for women many of whom face the issue of stalking, unnecessary pestering and harassment on these sites. Even though most sites today have developed stricter measures to protect the identity and security of users, many continue to face various kinds of abuse on these platforms, from stalking, unsolicited interaction, shaming to worse crimes.One such incident recently surfaced on Twitter after a user by the name of @gothhunny posted screenshots of messages she had received on Instagram. The sender had found the woman on Tinder and had stalked her to her Instagram account which she had linked to his profile. She said that though she told the sender several times that she was not interested in speaking to him, the sender persisted.When she wouldn't respond, the man lost his calm and started ranting about how some women were 'irrational'. He said that he was okay with taking a no but only when there was a reason for it. He also accused her of spreading misery and negativity and irrationally refusing to talk to him, despite being on a dating site. He claimed that she was on a dating site, she was obliged to engage with him as he was an amazing guy whom she would allegedly 'love' if she met him in person.Despite the woman repeatedly telling him that she was uninterested, the man kept persisting and flinging vitriol at the girl. However, the woman was adamant and did not give in. Instead, she shared the screenshots of the messages on Twitter which immediately went viral. Encouraged by the post, several other women also shared their own accounts of men misbehaving with them on dating sites because they could not take no for an answer.