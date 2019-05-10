Take the pledge to vote

Why Bella Ramsey aka Lyanna Mormont isn't Allowed to Watch Her Own Show 'Game of Thrones'

11.8 million viewers witnessed the fourth episode of 'Game of Thrones' this Sunday but Bella Ramsey aka Lyanna Mormont wasn't one of them.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 8:32 AM IST
Image by HBO | @samwalker_0207 / Twitter.
Those numbers and the eyes watching the show could've been probably higher if it weren't for Game of Thrones being rated 18+ for audiences. In case you missed it while binging the epic fantasy series, GoT has countless sex scenes, nudity, and endless violence.

So it only makes sense that Bella, who is currently 15-years-old, has to wait for 3 more years to watch Game of Thrones in its entirety.

In fact, the actor recently revealed in an interview with dailystar.co.uk that she has been "banned" from watching the adult show by her parents.

“I’ll probably watch it all when I’m 18," Bella said.

The actor went on to admit that the episodes that she did get to watch were hindered by her parents, who stood in front of her to block her from "seeing anything too gruesome on screen."

But did Bella get to watch her own death scene?

“I was allowed to see myself being killed," she said before adding, “I was pretty excited. I think it’s a great death. If you’re going to die on Game Of Thrones, at least die well."


The fierce head of House Mormont, the little Lyanna Mormont, looked death in the eye like no one has ever before on the show, in 'The Long Night,' the Battle of Winterfell. During the epic battle sequence - when the giant from the army of the dead storms through the gates of the Winterfell, Lyanna, who has been on the show since season 6, leads from the front, as she has always been. She charges and comes face to face with the wight giant.

lyanna mormont giant (HBO / Hotstar image)

The giant then picks her up, crushing her bones in the process. But before she breathes her last, she stabs the giant in his eye with a dragonglass, killing him instantly. Lyanna succumbs to her injuries but saves plenty of lives before the wight giant could wreak any more havoc.

Lyanna's heroics on the battlefield were held in high regard and Twitter followed it by giving a fitting tribute to Bella's unabashed character.











Also Watch

