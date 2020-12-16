Why Bobby Deol is Trending: A Jodhpur Resident Took Offence to 'Ashram' Webseries

Actor Bobby Deol and film producer Prakash Jha are facing legal trouble over the webseries Ashram. The District & sessions court in Jodhpur on Monday issued notices to the two after the portrayal of a godman in a wesbseries hat was recently released on an OTT platform.

A petition was filed in the court by Khush Khandelwal over the series produced by Jha in which Bobby Deol played the central character of a Hindu godman.

“The portrayal of Deol as a godman has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints. His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt and drug dealer has diminished the place, saints hold for Hindus,” the petitioner was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Khandelwal had earlier approached police station for filing an FIR against the makers of the webseries. However, he reached out to the court after he was turned away. The webseries has been under criticism on social media even though its seasons 2 was released on November 11. Karni Sena too had sent legal notice to the producers of the webseries.

Several social media users are up in arms against the series now calling for a ban for 'hurting' the religious sentiment.

Here is everything you need to know about the webseries that has been a huge success for Bobby Deol, but has irked many in the audience.

The series is a crime drama directed by Prakash Jha and was launched on OTT platform MXPlayer. The series is believed to be based on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a self-styled godman and head of social group Dera Sacha Sauda, who is serving a jail term in a rape case and also murder of a journalist.

Singh also released several music albums and films which typically revolve around himself and his teachings even though the films were criticised for their bad quality and propaganda. Singh, on August 25, 2017, was convicted of rape by a special CBI court which triggered violence by his followers and members of his group. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Ashram, alongside Bobby Deol, the series has Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, etc in the cast.

The script was written by Madhvi Bhatt, Avinash Kumar, Sanjay Masoomm,Tejpal Singh Rawat and Kuldeep Ruhil. While the second season arrived on November 11, the first season came in August this year. The show has tried to show the politics and blind faith.

In the series, Bobby plays the role of Baba Nirala whose followers follow him blindly. However, the Baba is conman eyeing the wealth of his followers. However, a cop, played by Darshan Kumar, is convinced that something is not right in the Ashram and adamant about unraveling the truth behind the skeletons and dead bodies recovered from the Aashram's property.

In earlier interviews, Bobby Deol had said that the script of the series had impressed him even though he was briefly taken aback.

In July when Bobby had broken the news about his debut on the OTT platform, his fans were caught in disbelief after hearing that the actor would be seen on screen after all these years.